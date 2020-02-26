Star’s hilariously awkward first date

Fronting the camera ahead of his appearance on Channel 7's First Dates, celeb gossip guru Richard Reid was upfront in revealing the plights of dating in the public eye.

But when it came to his blind set-up, it turns out he had nothing to worry about.

His match had no idea who he was.

Richard Reid on First Dates

The I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! 2019 winner had said prior to sitting down with 37-year-old Jonathan that he often "wonders whether people like him for him" when dating men familiar with his high-profile job as international celeb gossip guru.

But when the 55-year-old television personality met his date, he quickly picked up that it wouldn't be an issue.

"I get the feeling he doesn't know who I am," he said of Jonathan after the two met at the bar for a drink.

Richard's date Jonathan had no clue who he was. Picture: Channel 7

Sitting down to dinner in Sydney's First Dates restaurant (Sydney's Bouche on Bridge), it became more and more apparent Jonathan didn't recognise the star.

"So what do you do for work?" Jonathan asked innocently, to which Richard paused, looking down at his plate.

"I go back and forth between Los Angeles and here … I do some TV presenting," he explained.

"I don't watch TV," Jonathan said.

Speaking to the camera, Richard said while he found Jonathan's admission "refreshing", he was left feeling rather uncomfortable.

"It was refreshing, but at the same time, when someone is supposed to know who I am, and they don't know who I am. It was awkward, it was very awkward," he said, before phoning a friend in the bathroom to explain the situation.

Luckily, waitress Izzy swept in and saved the day, urging Jonathan to google Richard's name to familiarise himself with his work.

"I feel like an idiot!," Jonathan exclaimed before Richard returned to the table to continue the date.

"Once he worked out who I was he loosened up and I saw a fun side to him," Richard told the camera.

Richard Reid was rattled by the fact that his date didn’t recognise him. Picture: Channel 7.

The reality star recently made headlines for blasting Today co-host Karl Stefanovic in an interview with Kyle and Jackie O.

Stefanovic was the first to appear on the radio show and he was asked by the hosts how he felt when Richard revealed on I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! last year that the Today star had "hair plugs".

At the time, Richard said in the jungle: "So I go into the hair room, and this guy looks up and he's kinda like balding. It was Karl Stefanovic without his spray-on hair … And then he went away and got hair plugs."

On radio, Stefanovic called Reid, who worked on the Today show for seven years before he quit in 2015, a "tosser of the highest order".

Richard Reid, Yvie Jones and Shane Crawford ahead of the I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! finale in 2019. Picture: Channel 10

"Richard and I have had a beautiful relationship over many years," Stefanovic said to Kyle and Jackie O. "I never really saw him in person because he was always too busy flapping about.

"When he said it (on I'm A Celeb) … I just thought, 'You're just a tosser! Richard Reid is a tosser of the highest order!'"

Not long after Stefanovic's interview ended, Kyle and Jackie O called Reid who hit back at the star.

"I think it might be a little stretch that our relationship was beautiful," Reid said.

When asked why his relationship with Stefanovic soured, Reid told the KIIS FM hosts: "Karl got a little full of himself. He started talking about himself in the third person. I just like everyone to be down to earth and accessible. He just got a little full of himself and I didn't really care for that."

Richard Reid is a regular co-host on Studio 10.

First Dates airs tonight at 9pm on Channel 7.