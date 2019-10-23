Stars hit town for Capricorn Film Festival

Bellbird star Marshall Napier (left) will attend a Q&A following the premiere screening

IT’S just a month out from the 5th anniversary of Central Queensland’s Capricorn Film Festival which will open in Yeppoon with Australian screen legend, Michael Caton.

Opening night will premiere feature film Bellbird and include a post-screening Q&A with the filmmaker, hosted by Caton.

Filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals will hit Yeppoon Town Hall for the festival which will host six Central Queensland premieres of feature films and documentaries over four days.

Festival founder Luke Graham said he was looking forward to bringing some of the nation’s best filmmakers to the region.

“We are very excited to see what filmmakers have created this year’s film festival, and to show the Central Queensland region, these powerful stories,” he said.

Coordinator and Yeppoon local Peter Szilveszter will also bring some local flair to the event.

Graham described him as “Central Queensland’s best cinematographer” and he has quite the resume with five credits as a cinematographer in both short and feature-length films and another three in the works.

Capricorn Film Festival Coordinator Peter Szilveszter is keen to see this years entries

Szilveszter has also satisfied critics bagging three cinematography awards for a 2017 bushranger film, The legend of Ben Hall, and another for 2018 short film Come Correct.

Michael Caton. Picture: Supplied/Nine

New Zealand and Australian film legend Marshall Napier, stars and will attend the Q&A after the screening.

The festival concludes on Saturday night with the flagship event, the CAPS Short Film Festival, where short films from all over the world compete for the prestigious CAPS World, Best Short Film. The event will be under the stars at Yeppoon’s Beach front amphitheatre.

The festival will see around 40 filmmakers from Northern Queensland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth.

Organisers say it will be a great opportunity for film-orientated locals to meet and network industry professionals.

The Capricorn Film Festival runs between November 20-23 and is support by Livingstone Shire Council.

For more information including a full line-up and ticketing, visit www.capricornfilmfestival.org/program or www.facebook.com/capfilmfest/events/