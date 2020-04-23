Star’s naked livestream blunder

Trinny Woodall gave fans a little more than they bargained for. Picture: Facebook

British fashion guru Trinny Woodall should have given her partner clothing advice before jumping on a Facebook Live for fans this week, given the 76-year-old art collector popped up in the background wearing nothing at all.

Viewers were shocked when Charles Saatchi wandered into the background - bum bare to all - as TV's What Not To Wear star gave a beauty tutorial yesterday morning.

Stylist-turned-beauty mogul Woodall, 56, has been entertaining fans with online broadcasts talking about her skin care routine, makeup and clothing while in lockdown in West London.

But on Wednesday, fans got a little more than they bargained for.

Saatchi seemingly had no idea he had made a guest appearance. Picture: Facebook

The Trinny London founder was in the middle of telling viewers about her favourite Estée Lauder serum and showing off her $780 LED face mask when art collector Charles Saatchi appeared pantsless in the corner of the screen.

Woodall was broadcasting from the bathroom in their West London home.

It’s certainly not the first livestream, zoom, or FaceTime blunder we’ve seen throughout lockdown. Picture: Facebook

Viewer Tracy Baker, 42, said: "I'm unsure if she knew he was in camera shot but after he walked past she put her hand up to hide that side of the bathroom.

"She had her mask on so I didn't see if she was embarrassed or not."

The video has since been taken down from Trinny's Facebook page, and when approached by The Sun, she declined to comment.

She and multi-millionaire businessman Charles began dating in 2014.

Saatchi and Woodall started dating shortly after his split from celebrity chef Nigella Lawson. Picture: Getty Images.

His 10-year marriage to Nigella Lawson ended in 2013 after he was pictured with his hands around her throat.

Saatchi received a caution for assault following an investigation by police.

Despite the incident making global headlines, Woodall, who was introduced to Saatchi shortly after the split, said she didn't know anything about it.

Speaking to Stellar magazine last year, she said of the night they first met: "Really weirdly, I still didn't know any of that sh*t".

Woodall claimed she had no idea about Saatchi’s headline-grabbing past when they met. Picture: Getty.

This week's livestream gaffe isn't the first time Woodall has shocked fans.

In an interview on The Sunday Project last year, the fashion maven left the panel speechless after dropping the C-bomb on-air.

Speaking of her former What Not to Wear co-host Susannah Constantine, Woodall said the pair were still great friends who always "call each other rude names - like c-u-*-* …".

The hosts were visibly shocked, and Woodall also appeared mortified, going on to explain she had meant to leave out a few letters.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.