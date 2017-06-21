Stars on way as Rocky's $4M entertainment centre opens in months

L-R Builder Brad Ganter of Mikasa Developments and Brad Korte at Korte's Resort in Parkhurst where they are exapanding the site to include a 500-seat function venue.

A MAJOR $4 million investment has Korte's Resort earmarked as Rockhampton's premier function centre, boasting a more than 500-person capacity.

Operations manager Brad Korte said the family-owned Parkhurst business plans to double their staff to about 60 once the city's largest venue of its kind opens early September.

Since the entirely local workforce started construction early May, Mr Korte said the development had attracted huge interest locally and interstate.

"We have already got pre-bookings for weddings, we have got corporate events as well, we have been approached by people to hire the whole entire venue," Mr Korte said.

"And hopefully music events as well, bringing up large bands from Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne."

Though tight-lipped on the big names, Mr Korte said hopes to lock in some acts as soon as the end of the year.

Mr Korte said having grown up in Rockhampton he had too often seen people down south overlook the region for northern neighbours, and said community demand drove his family's hometown development.

"I'm proud to say I am from here, Rockhampton has always been good to our family," Mr Korte said.

"Locals' response has been great, Rockhampton needs something like this... we're missing out, people go to Mackay."

Experiencing plenty of success since they opened doors about 19 months ago, Mr Korte anticipates the function centre would also "complement surrounding businesses".

"The reality is we can hold about 500 people, but we don't have all the rooms to accommodate them, so it's good for the other businesses around and in town," he said.

The next major move for the Korte's Resort is the construction of a 200-person capacity lakehouse, plus a second pool, five times the size of their current offering, which is already Rockhampton's largest.

Though tight-lipped on the function centre design, Mr Korte said quality would set it apart from other venues, and confirmed the $3 million building would boast two areas which could open to one for large events, plus a $1 million state-of-the-art bar and restaurant.

The entirely local contractor workforce at the Yamba Rd address has also generated expressions of interest from passers-by eager for jobs.

Mr Korte said once open, they would "100 per cent" be looking to hire front of house, back of house, bar and kitchen staff.

"Obviously everyone knows its a pretty tough market," Mr Korte said.

"So there's definitely people driving past who can see it's under construction, they want to know what it is, they want a job."