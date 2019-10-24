Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Roshelle attends the red carpet of the movie Hustlers. Picture: Getty
Roshelle attends the red carpet of the movie Hustlers. Picture: Getty
Entertainment

You can't unsee this star’s shock X-rated red carpet outfit

24th Oct 2019 7:10 PM

Italian singer Roshelle certainly got into the spirit of the film Hustlers at its premiere in Rome, leaving very, very little to the imagination as she strutted the red carpet.

It's difficult to know where to look.

Well hello! Picture: Getty Images.
Well hello! Picture: Getty Images.

The Italian X-Factor star donned a sheer gown made from chainlike material, showing as much skin as what's seen in the film starring Jennifer Lopez as a stripper con artist.

RELATED: Hustlers is so much more than just that stripper movie

RELATED: Constance Wu reveals truth about JLo's 'diva antics' on Hustlers set

In fact, maybe even a little bit more:

It almost looks like she wasn’t wearing underwear … Picture: Getty Images.
It almost looks like she wasn’t wearing underwear … Picture: Getty Images.

From a distance, you'd be forgiven for thinking she simply wandered out of the house with nothing but a fine, gold scarf draped behind her neck, having forgotten to put clothes on underneath.

 

This looks like a bad dream we’ve all had. Picture: Getty.
This looks like a bad dream we’ve all had. Picture: Getty.

But given her sultry posing, oozing confidence, it seems this was a very deliberate look.

Good on her, we say.

Best known as a pop singer, 24-year-old Roshelle came in fourth in Italy's tenth season of X Factor. She released an EP in 2016, and has a 340,000-strong Instagram following.

Scrolling through her vibrant Instagram page, it's clear she's no stranger to flashing the flesh to her fans.

With her bold premiere look, she joins the likes of Spanish model Brisa Fenoy, Blac Chyna, Bella Hadid and Farrah Abrahams who have all rocked the naked trend (deliberately or not) on the red carpet.

Oh! There they are. Picture: Getty.
Oh! There they are. Picture: Getty.
entertainment fashion roshelle

Top Stories

    What jobs do you want to see in Rocky?

    premium_icon What jobs do you want to see in Rocky?

    News Community job forum launches in Rockhampton next week

    Anti-protest laws passed by Parliament

    premium_icon Anti-protest laws passed by Parliament

    News The State Government’s controversial anti-protest laws have been passed.

    Can Cap Coast grow the good lychees?

    premium_icon Can Cap Coast grow the good lychees?

    News International partnership leads to a fruit trial that could be CQ’s next big...

    ‘Needle phobia’ sees man stuck in prison for 20 days

    premium_icon ‘Needle phobia’ sees man stuck in prison for 20 days

    Crime “Queensland Police Service have made zero attempts to take him to get the test...