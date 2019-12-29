Start the new year right with these fun holiday activities

Adam Krause took this picture of his kids watching the Fireworks at a previous Rockhampton New Year's Eve celebration.

Adam Krause took this picture of his kids watching the Fireworks at a previous Rockhampton New Year's Eve celebration.

WHILE everyone prepares to not only bid farewell to 2019 but also the decade, events are still popping up for families to take part in across the region.

1. Triple M’s Light Up The Sky: Hosted at Rockhampton’s riverside precinct on New Year’s Eve, you’ll find food vans, face painting, entertainment and two fireworks shows. Live music will start at 5.30pm and continue until 10.30pm. The first fireworks display will kick start at 7.30pm before the big midnight finale to welcome in 2020.

2. Trains in the Park: The Model Engineering and Live Streamers Association will host its next public running day on Sunday, January 5 from 1pm to 4pm. Ride behind a steam engine or a modern diesel locomotive, providing family fun for all ages. Take a ride at Leichhardt Park on the corner of Cambridge and Kent Sts in Rockhampton. Each ride costs $2. Contact 0458 146 883.

3. Music Bingo: Every week at Rockhampton’s Victoria Tavern on Musgrave St, take your family along for a fun session of Music Bingo. There are no numbers, only your little grey cells to uncover some of the biggest songs. There are great prizes to be won. Check it out from 7pm on January 8 at a cost of $5 per round.

4. Trivia Night: Here’s another chance for your family to exercise their little grey cells. The Criterion Hotel in Rockhampton will host a free trivia night on Wednesday, January 8 from 6.30pm. Register at 6.30pm and play at 7pm. Contact the venue for more information.