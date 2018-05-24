Start-up business weekend to be held at Smart Hub

TIME is running out to secure a free place on Rockhampton Regional Council's Smart Hub Startup Weekend.

The weekend, which takes place from June 1-3 at Rockhampton's Smart Hub on Quay Street, is a great opportunity for professional development and networking for those looking to start a business or looking to work with one.

Places cost $49, but if you sign up before May 28 you can take advantage of the special two for one offer and bring another person along for no extra charge.

Manager of Corporate and Technology Services, Drew Stevenson, said the weekend was another example of how Council was working hard to support businesses in the region.

"We have always been clear that the start-ups of today are the employers of tomorrow, which is why we have invested considerably in the set up and operation of the Smart Hub,” he said.

"What's particularly fantastic about this Startup weekend is that it's open to all.

"Every business needs support from a range of industries like marketing, accounting, and HR.

"I am also delighted that we can offer these programs - much like the rental space at the Smart Hub itself - at an affordable rate.”

The Startup weekend is a joint initiative between the Smart Hub, CQ University, and Startup Capricorn.

The Smart Hub offers four different levels of membership from casual drop-ins at $15 per day, Hot Desks at $30/week, permanent desks for $40/week, and one or two person offices for $50/week.

It is also possible to be a member and attend certain events without renting a space.