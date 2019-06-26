Start your engines! Rockynats entries now open

REV-HEADS: Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow (right) has officially opened entries to the 2020 RockyNats car event to take place this time next year.

IT IS exactly one year until the smell of burning rubber and the sound of screeching tyres fill the streets of Rockhampton, but there is no need to call the police as the council- supported Rockynats is now taking entries.

It will be the first time Rockynats, as part of the Summernats organisation, comes to Rockhampton and car lovers are being challenged to get their engines running and enter the event.

Entries for Street Drags, City Parade, Show and Shine, Burnouts and Cruising are now open and Summernats co-owner Andy Lopez says the competition is "set to be fierce for the first ever event held in Queensland”.

"Rockynats is for everyone who loves their car and wants to get it out of the shed and enjoy it,” MrLopez said.

"Our entrant cars normally look and sound different to the family hack or the new car fresh from the showroom. Rockynats is about bringing your awesome ride to a beaut part of Australia and being part of a really special motoring festival.”

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said there had been overwhelming community support for the event since its announcement in April.

"(Rockynats) will be an annual and affordable event for families with a lot of excitement, a lot of grunt and making use of our city streets like never seen before,” Cr Strelow said.

"Since the announcement we've had over 15,000 people express their interest in attending, with hotels receiving bookings well in advance, and we know this will only grow between now and next year.

"This is the perfect opportunity for local car enthusiasts to get involved in the event, to prepare their pride and joy, pull them out of the garage and show them off.”

The events now open for entries include:

A 1/8th mile drag race at the eastern end of Quay St, bringing the Street Outlaws-style action to the heart of Rockhampton where the fastest street-driven drag cars will battle for prizemoney and glory.

A car 'cruise' city parade from Rockhampton Showgrounds through the CBD and then onto Quay St as its final destination.

The Show and Shine is the destination for the City Parade and cruise, with hundreds of custom and classic street machines going on show in Rockhampton's historic CBD precinct.

The Northside precinct Rockynats will be an official qualifying event in the national Burnout Masters Series. There will also be a second-tier Burnout Championship competition.

An invitation-only drifting competition will feature high-profile drivers from across Australia. Passenger rides will be available.

To keep informed, register or keep tabs on spectator tickets, follow facebook.com/Rockynatsfestival or visit www.Rockynats.com.au.