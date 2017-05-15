Startup Capricorn gets behind Small Business Week

FROM workshops to webinars, Rockhampton businesses are lining up to host events as part of Queensland Small Business Week.

The statewide event delivered in partnership with Vodafone Australia will celebrate the sector's $100 billion economic contribution to Queensland and champion the importance of technology, promote a culture of entrepreneurship, and reinforce to small business owners it's their time to thrive.

From today, multiple events will get under way across the region including a free event by Startup Capricorn.

Startup Capricorn, a group specialising in start-ups, innovation and entrepreneurship, will discuss opportunities relating to the National Disability Insurance Scheme at an event at The Workshop Rockhampton tomorrow from 5.30pm.

Startup Capricorn director Warren Acutt said the event allowed him to give back to the sector and provide other small business owners and start-ups with an opportunity to learn and acquire new ideas, skills and tools, so they can take their businesses to the next level.

"The NDIS supports a better life for hundreds of thousands of Australians with a significant and permanent disability, and their families and carers,” Mr Acutt said.

"Our forum and Q&A session with local expects and industry leaders will identify entrepreneurial opportunities within the sector. It's an opportunity to carve out a new space, or create a service or product that's currently lacking.”