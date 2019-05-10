State and Federal Government at odds over bill to boost GKI

ENVIRONMENT STUDIES: The Queensland Government are in the process of connecting Great Keppel Island with the mainland to boost its tourist infrastructure.

THE disagreement between the State and Federal Governments over a financial contribution towards revitalising Great Keppel Island continues to drag on.

While she supported the Great Keppel Island project, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said again this week she was unable to act given she hadn't received a cost figure from the Queensland Government for the power, water and telecommunications cable linking the island to the mainland.

She accused her political opponent, Labor's candidate Russell Robertson, of being briefed on a cost estimate from the Queensland Government, leading to his party's $25 million promise towards the project, adding to the $31.6 million committed by the State Government.

Her comments were angrily refuted by a Government spokesperson, who referred to a January article where they were quoted saying, "all we need from the Federal Government is $25 million to get the job done”.

It is understood that the project leader - the State Government - would bear any additional costs for the project.

The State Government also provided a letter from Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack saying the government had ruled out funding for the project without requesting a business case or seeking a dollar value.