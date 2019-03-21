State and Federal Governments clashing over hospital funding

QUEENSLAND's government is asking Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the Federal Government to reverse 'savage' cuts to hospitals in Central Queensland.

However a spokesperson for Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the comments were "preposterous” given no cuts had been made by the Federal Government.

"It is not right that the State Minister would come to Central Queensland with the intent of spreading fake news about the health system he is charged with managing and funding, but failing,” he said.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services, Steven Miles, was in Rockhampton on Wednesday where he called on Scott Morrison and Health Minister Greg Hunt to properly fund Central Queensland's hospitals.

"The government's cuts have been brutal for Queensland's health systems,” Mr Miles said.

"Not only are our hospitals facing increasing demand and treating more people than ever before, they're also expected to do more with less thanks to the Federal Government.”

Mr Miles said Central Queensland was feeling the pinch after $11million was cut from the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service budget and that Ms Landry and Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd needed to lobby their federal colleagues to "get a fair share for their community”.

"If the Prime Minister doesn't reverse his cuts they'll have to face up to voters in Rockhampton, Emerald, and Gladstone,” he said.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke also called on the Federal Government Government to reverse the cuts.

"The Prime Minister needs to reverse these cuts to essential services otherwise our hospitals won't be able to keep up,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"He needs to explain to people in Rockhampton why he and the LNP have cut funding from Rockhampton Hospital.

"Our hospitals are under pressure and without this crucial funding they may have to cut services or increase wait times.”

But according to Ms Landry's office, under the Coalition government, federal government hospital funding was higher than ever and continuing to grow.

"Responsibility for issues with Central Queensland's hospital network lie squarely at the feet of the Queensland State Government, not with their federal counterparts,” the spokesperson said.

"This is in stark contrast with the record of the State Government, which has steadily reduced funding increases as federal contributions rise,” they said.

"Despite federal funding increases to the CQHHS, Ms Landry is constantly approached by locals about the withdrawal of services in our rural hospitals, especially maternity services.”