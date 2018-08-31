State and federal governments update us on Rookwood progress

DISCUSSIONS CONTINUE: Minister for Resources Matthew Canavan, Flynn MP Ken ODowd and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack are talking with QLD's government about Rookwood

DISCUSSIONS CONTINUE: Minister for Resources Matthew Canavan, Flynn MP Ken ODowd and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack are talking with QLD's government about Rookwood Mike Richards GLA220718MCCM

FINGERS continue drum on tables across CQ as the region awaits a solid agreement and start date for the construction of Rookwood Weir.

After an request in early April by the Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to the federal government to run Rookwood Weir as a joint venture, sharing ownership and operation, government bureaucrats have remained locked in discussions focused on settling the funding details around these arrangements.

During his visit to Rockhampton on Wednesday, Queensland's Minister for Natural Resources Dr Anthony Lynham provided another update on how the Rookwood Weir project was progressing.

"The Queensland Government is doing the hard yards, we are doing what we can,” Dr Lynham said.

"I know that Sun water is working on Rookwood Weir and we are still nutting out an operational agreement with the federal government.

He took a aim at the time lost over the past week because of the "shenanigans in federal politics”.

"It was a wasted week for Australia, a wasted week for Queensland families, a wasted week for Central Queensland,” he said.

"We've got a lot of catching up to do. I'd encourage them to get on the phone, talk to me, let's get back on track for Rookwood Weir.”

Early last month, a spokesperson for the Federal Minister for Infrastructure Michael McCormack said senior officers from the Department of Infrastructure, Regional Development and Cities and the Infrastructure and Project Financing Agency were working closely with Queensland officials to develop an agreement for consideration of both governments.

"It was important that the officials work through the detail carefully, so that the financial and governance arrangements in an agreement were appropriately robust,” the spokesperson said.

"Both Governments are working to a timeline that would allow construction of the weir to commence in the 2019-20 dry season consistent, with the timeline set out by the Queensland Government.”

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Senator Matt Canavan said his government were looking at public/private partnerships and were talking with private investors intending to buy the water from Rookwood Weir.

"There's some really exciting large businesses wanting to come into the Fitzroy given the opportunities we're creating,” Senator Canavan said.

"Building these sorts of assets helps to unlock opportunities and that's what I'm focused on doing.

"It does require a bit of government help and assistance to build water assets but then you get all this opportunity flourishing from it.”