Victoria will take years to recover, a former Premier says. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw
News

State becoming ‘sinkhole’ of Australia

by Rhiannon Tuffield
1st Jun 2021 9:16 AM | Updated: 11:01 AM

Former Victorian Premier Jeff Kennett says Victoria is quickly becoming ‘the sinkhole of Australia’, as the population battles through its fourth lockdown since last year.

Victoria was placed into a statewide, seven-day lockdown last Friday, amid a growing cluster of COVID-19 cases in Melbourne.

Former Liberal premier Jeff Kennett said numerous lockdowns meant the state’s economy was beginning to lag behind the other states and territories.

“Victoria very quickly is becoming the sinkhole of Australia, where our economy is shrinking,” he told Sky News this week.

“This isn’t the first or second lockdown, it is the fourth and many businesses are not going to survive this.”

Victorian businesses have been hit hard by numerous lockdowns since last year. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Luis Enrique Ascui
Figures from the City of Melbourne found last year’s pandemic led to a 22 per cent drop in economic output in the state with 75,000 jobs, shed.

Mr Kennett said the reality was incredibly sad.

“We are losing population to other states, and we haven’t even learnt sufficiently from previous lockdowns how to put in place the resources to handle this fourth lockdown,” Mr Kennett said.

“You can destroy a house in a day, but it takes months or years to replace it.

“It is going to take us years in Victoria to overcome the damage.”

The Victorian Government this week announced a $250 million support package for businesses throughout the current lockdown, with grants available to around 90,000 businesses across the state.

Acting Premier James Merlino said it would help businesses pay the bills and maintain workforce.

“This supports businesses who have been hardest hit by the circuit-breaker lockdown,” Mr Merlino said.

“This is a bigger and broader package than the one that we delivered through the lockdown, the circuit-breaker lockdown, back in February.”

Originally published as State becoming ‘sinkhole’ of Australia

