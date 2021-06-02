Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Perth Residents Urged To Get Tested Following COVID-19 Community Cases
Perth Residents Urged To Get Tested Following COVID-19 Community Cases
News

State changes border with NSW

by Angie Raphael
2nd Jun 2021 1:02 PM | Updated: 1:32 PM

Western Australia has warned anyone who visited Covid-19 exposure sites in NSW to get tested and self-quarantine until they get a negative test result.

It comes after it was revealed new exposure sites in NSW were linked to the Victorian outbreak.

“Anyone who has been to one of the listed exposure sites on the NSW Health website is encouraged to get tested and self-quarantine until they receive a negative test result,” WA Health warns.

“WA will continue to seek information on the Victorian outbreak and other affected jurisdictions and will provide updated health advice as required.”

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan told reporters the hard border with Victoria would also remain in place for now.

“Apparently someone who is positive has gone to some sites in NSW,” he said.

“We’ve now declared those sites as being a risk and any people who have been to affected sites are required to quarantine and be tested if they come to Western Australia.

“We don’t imagine it will be many people, if any, but that’s just a precautionary measure we’re putting in place.”

Under Western Australia’s hard border rules, travel from Victoria is only permitted for exempt people, including certain government officials and military personnel, federal MPs, transport freight or logistics workers, and anyone granted approval on compassionate grounds.

Originally published as State changes border with NSW

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH LIVE: Rocky Grammar, Emmaus in Aaron Payne Cup

        Premium Content WATCH LIVE: Rocky Grammar, Emmaus in Aaron Payne Cup

        Rugby League Catch the action live on this website as the schools teams also face off in Cowboys Challenge.

        • 2nd Jun 2021 1:02 PM
        Hairdressing cousins open new clothing store above salon

        Premium Content Hairdressing cousins open new clothing store above salon

        Fashion & Beauty The pair wanted to provide clothing for mid-sized girls and have stocked brands...

        • 2nd Jun 2021 1:00 PM
        Woman claims she used bong to smoke marijuana daily

        Premium Content Woman claims she used bong to smoke marijuana daily

        Crime A woman fronted court after police found a water pipe and grinder inside a home in...

        Uncovering our fascinating shipwreck history

        Premium Content Uncovering our fascinating shipwreck history

        Community Australia’s coast is the final resting place of more than 11,000 shipwrecks.