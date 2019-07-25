STATE COMP: Student puts cooking skills to the ultimate test

COOKING LEGEND: Cookery student from Marist College Emerald, Johnel Ross Dapat, recently took place in the Queensland Tourism Industry Council's Salute to Excellence Awards.

COOKING LEGEND: Cookery student from Marist College Emerald, Johnel Ross Dapat, recently took place in the Queensland Tourism Industry Council's Salute to Excellence Awards. Contributed

AN EMERALD trainee cook has been cooking up a storm, proving he has the skills to compete with the best young chefs Queensland has to offer.

Cookery student from Marist College Emerald, Johnel Ross Dapat, took place in the Queensland Tourism Industry Council's Salute to Excellence Awards, which is about to wrap up for another year.

This year's program produced another group of motivated, aspiring professionals putting the spotlight on the importance of vocational education and training in secondary schools across the state.

The event fosters the next generation of leaders in the tourism and hospitality industry and is a fantastic stepping-stone for students to progress in their career.

Johnel competed in the assessment process and recapped his experience.

"The event was exhilarating,” he said.

Johnel Ross Dapat from Marist College Emerald competing in the Salute to Excellence Skills Day. Contributed

"It was my first competition in cookery.

"This was my chance to gauge my capacity compared to other students who, like me, are cooking enthusiasts.

"Aside from my personal goal, I wanted to do my school proud and show everyone that, despite being in the regional area, we can also excel given the right access to opportunities.”

He said if you're passionate about something, "don't hesitate to do it”.

"Joining a competition like this is a way to enhance your interest.

"This is a gateway into opportunities to develop your love for food, making better meals, and sharing your dishes.”

The group of Cookery students who competed at the Salute to Excellence Skills Day. Michael Bae, judge Dustin Osuch, Ethan Hobbs, Ella Harris, Mackenzie Treloar, Tayla Little, Johnel Ross Dapat, judge Josh Lawson, and Jessica Pye. Contributed

This year's judging panel consisted of some of the best professionals in the industry, including Dustin Osuch from The Star Gold Coast, Josh Lawson from Hospitality Staffing Solutions, Karen Thornburn from Dreamworld, Karen Hellsten from Mountain Wine Tours, Adrienne Putelli from Hilton Hotel Brisbane and Kevin Puglisevich from Rydges South Bank.

First time judge Kevin Puglisevich said he always had a passion for teaching and wished to contribute to the development of the hospitality industry.

"Leading up to the event I found it exciting and energetic,” he said.

"On the day of the event, I found it inspiring. I had forgotten what it was like to be that young and new to the industry.

"The event was well organised and had a great sense of energy which is what we experience most days in our field of work.”

Awards Dinner

The Salute to Excellence Awards Dinner will be held on Monday, July 29, where winners and runner ups will be announced, one from each category: Cookery, Food and Beverage and Tourism.