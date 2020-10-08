Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Clive Palmer has called on the state government to help Queensland Nickel get access to the Port of Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Clive Palmer has called on the state government to help Queensland Nickel get access to the Port of Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Politics

State cops spray over port deal

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles
8th Oct 2020 10:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CLIVE Palmer has accused the state government of stifling job creation in Townsville by stalling Queensland Nickel's access to the Port of Townsville

Mr Palmer (pictured) has been in negotiations with the port to restart his Yabulu refinery imports, but the billionaire has claimed the state government is getting in the way of a solution. It is a claim the state government denies.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the port was working in good faith with Palmer-owned Queensland Nickel and was ready to negotiate an agreement. "If the Queensland Labor government was serious about jobs it should allow Queensland Nickel access to the Port of Townsville," Mr Palmer said.

The mining magnate is seeking the same terms and conditions for a new lease that it had operated previously.

Mr Bailey said it was up to Mr Palmer and his business to negotiate an agreement with the port.

Originally published as State cops spray over port deal

More Stories

clive palmer queensland election 2020 queensland politics trade united australia party

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candidates address Gracemere High School and bullying

        Premium Content Candidates address Gracemere High School and bullying

        News To build or not to build a high school at Gracemere, that is the question? Rocky’s candidates also explain what they’ll do to reduce school bullying.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News If you blinked, you might have missed some of Wednesday’s big stories. Find out the...

        ’Living in pain’: Demands made as 28,000 CQ residents suffer

        Premium Content ’Living in pain’: Demands made as 28,000 CQ residents suffer

        Health The organisation wants political parties to respond to its 11-Point Action Plan...

        $1m road upgrades completed in Kabra

        Premium Content $1m road upgrades completed in Kabra

        Council News The work included widening the intersection at Kabra Road and Boongary Road and...