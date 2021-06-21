Recent snap lockdowns have dented Australia’s national retail trading figures.

New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics has revealed retail turnover for the month of May rose 0.1 per cent nationally, with Victoria’s lockdown holding back sales growth.

Despite the shutdown only impacting the last four days of the month, Victoria’s retail trading fell more than 1 per cent, with 1.5 per cent rises in both Queensland and Western Australia the main driver for the economic indicator not falling into negative territory.

“There were mixed results across the industries and states and territories, with Covid-19 restrictions in Victoria impacting the May result. Victoria fell 1.5 per cent as the state entered its fourth lockdown on May 28, with trade restricted for physical stores,” ABS director Ben James said.

On a national level, food retailing led the rise and offset falls in household goods spending and clothing and apparel retailing.

Compared to May last year, retail trading is up 7.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Originally published as State dents national retail spending