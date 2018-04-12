State details how they'll spend $100k for Supercars

Rockhampton Regional Council Acting Mayor Councillor Tony Williams and CEO of Rockhampton Jockey Club, Tony Fenlon, with the preferred site to bring Supercars Australia to Rockhampton.

MORE details have emerged as to how the Queensland Government plans to allocate their $100,000 worth of support towards Rockhampton's Supercars.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke had promised during the state election campaign to contribute the money to help secure a Rockhampton Supercars event but it was not clear how this money would flow and who would be the recipient of the money.

In the recent agenda for the Rockhampton Regional Council, it said they had completed the feasibility, economic assessment and preliminary design investigations relating to a Supercar event in Rockhampton and mayor Margaret Strelow promised more details would be available to the public on Friday.

Mayor Margaret Strelow and Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke are working towards the Supercars goal. Allan Reinikka ROK150318akershaw

The Morning Bulletin understands that the feasibility study was about two to three weeks away from public release and the State and Local Governments were in contact behind the scenes trying to find the best way forward for the project.

After the release of the study, Minister for Innovation and Tourism Industry Development Kate Jones said her government would make a decision on how they would spend their money to support the Supercars bid.

"We're committed to bringing major events to Rockhampton that help drive more visitors to the region and deliver a solid return on taxpayers' investment,” Ms Jones said.

Minister for Innovation and Tourism Industry Development Kate Jones supports Rockhampton' Supercars bid. Trish Bowman

"That's why we've allocated $100,000 that we can bring to the table once council completes its feasibility study.

"Once we receive this study, we'll be able to build on this work to see what can be done to bring elite motorsport to Rockhampton.”

Cr Strelow said she had been delighted with the support Barry O'Rourke had provided council already in this bid.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow has worked for months towards realising the Supercars dream for Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK171117astrelow

"I know that he has been working behind the scenes too,” Cr Strelow said.

"It's wonderful to see Kate Jones make such positive comments, although I know that it's a long way from guaranteed funding, it does give us encouragement.

"We will be releasing more information on Friday after the other key stakeholders have received information.”