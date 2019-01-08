State-first iron study in Toowoomba

EASY TREATMENT: Lauren Ramage (left) and Crystal Edwards (middle) feel better through their pregnancies after having their iron levels screened by midwife Haidee Latham at the Toowoomba Hospital.

TOOWOOMBA'S Crystal Edwards and Lauren Ramage's health during pregnancy has improved after having their iron levels screened at the Toowoomba Hospital.

The treatment was the result of a Queensland-first study with the Red Cross Blood Service which involved checking iron levels of pregnant women at the hospital.

Mrs Edwards said she wasn't aware her iron levels were low before being placed on the supplements.

"I was feeling a little more tired and lethargic for this pregnancy," Mrs Edwards said.

She said she would not have known it was an iron deficiency causing her tiredness.

Toowoomba Hospital registrar Dr Divya Viswanathan said the study was to identify rates of anaemia in pregnant women.

"The goal of the study was to try to identify the rates of anaemia amongst pregnant women in order to treat these women so we can prevent significant anaemia after they have had the baby," Dr Viswanathan said.

"The reason why this study occurred was because the rates of anaemia for pregnant women are high and the solution is quite simple, which is supplementation.

"We found women were agreeable to have the screening test to identify an iron deficiency and were also compliant to take supplements."

( From left ) Dr Divya Viswanathan and Crystal Edwards. Screening iron levels for pregnant women at Toowoomba Hospital's antenatal clinic. Nev Madsen

Dr Visawanathan said the treatment had been a great way to engage and empower women during their pregnancies.

Toowoomba Hospital midwife Haidee Latham said the study had changed the way health workers screened patients.

"Before the study we used to look at the haemoglobin level, now we are testing ferritin levels and it is making a huge impact," Mrs Latham said.

"It is important for women to see a health professional before taking iron supplements."