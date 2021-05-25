The NSW Government has rejected calls for rugby league Immortal Bob Fulton to be farewelled at a state funeral.

The former Manly and Kangaroos champion was deemed not to have reached the criteria for a public service but an alternative send off is being planned.

Sources confirmed that the government was concerned about the perceptions of elitism if it was to give one to Fulton, a legend of the Silvertails, after rejecting a state funeral for Western Suburbs Magpies legend Tommy Raudonikis.

However, while Fulton played most of his career for Manly, he grew up in a housing commission home in Wollongong.

Originally published as State funeral for Bob Fulton rejected