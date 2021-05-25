Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Bob Fulton's legendary career remembered
Rugby League

State funeral for Bob Fulton rejected

25th May 2021 8:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The NSW Government has rejected calls for rugby league Immortal Bob Fulton to be farewelled at a state funeral.

The former Manly and Kangaroos champion was deemed not to have reached the criteria for a public service but an alternative send off is being planned.

Sources confirmed that the government was concerned about the perceptions of elitism if it was to give one to Fulton, a legend of the Silvertails, after rejecting a state funeral for Western Suburbs Magpies legend Tommy Raudonikis.

However, while Fulton played most of his career for Manly, he grew up in a housing commission home in Wollongong.

More to come

 

Originally published as State funeral for Bob Fulton rejected

More Stories

bub fulton nrl rugby league sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Talented jockey set for Rocky return

        Premium Content Talented jockey set for Rocky return

        Horses Michael Hellyer has six rides at Tuesday’s meeting at Callaghan Park.

        Man breaches DV order three times to care for child

        Premium Content Man breaches DV order three times to care for child

        Crime The man, 30, faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 18 charged with three...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Voluntary assisted dying concerns

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Voluntary assisted dying concerns

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on volunteer assisted...

        GALLERY: First-of-its-kind festival held in Rocky

        Premium Content GALLERY: First-of-its-kind festival held in Rocky

        News “I thought I’d come here and lead the parade, so there is a big kookaburra and make...