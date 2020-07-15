State gong for CQ sports event

ON COURSE: Adam Blyth swings into action in the 2019 Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am. Picture: File.

GOLF: The 2019 Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am has scored a major gong.

It was named Tournament of the Year at the annual Queensland Golf Industry Awards which were announced in a virtual broadcast last night.

Co-ordinated by the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia, Golf Course Superintendents Association of QLD and Golf Management Australia, the awards recognise those who excelled in 2019.

The Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am was one of five finalists in the running for the prestigious Tournament of the Year, presented to the event which “demonstrated the greatest overall performance in all aspects of running a PGA pro-am series or PGA legends tour tournament”.

It is the first time the Rockhampton event has won the state award; in 2015 it won Regional Tournament of the Year.

Rockhampton Golf Club president Peter Mehlhose said it was wonderful recognition for the pro-am, which is one of the richest and one of the few four-round tournaments on the Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series schedule.

The 2019 pro-am boasted its richest ever prize purse of $75,000 and attracted 65 professionals.

“It’s quite an honour to win this award because you’re up against some very impressive clubs and golf courses in the south-east corner,” Mehlhose said.

“We try to run the pro-am as close as possible to other major four-round tournaments, such as the Queensland Open.

“We try to get that same sort of atmosphere, and for the players it’s a chance to play four rounds on a very good course against 60-odd of their peers.

“We’ve had some very impressive winners over the years, players from the top echelon of the Australian-based pros.”

Canberra’s Matt Millar won last year’s pro-am with a tournament total of 20 under par 268, one shot clear of Victorian Andrew Martin.

The 2020 Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am, which was to be played last month, was cancelled due to COVID-19.

