State government discusses RRC's planned transport hub

The state government has responded to Rockhampton Region Council's purchase of a $1.25 million CDB block to be developed as a future inter-modal transport hub.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow revealed the land purchase on Monday which she hoped would be funded by all levels of government and the private sector in the next few years to boost public transport as well as provide public parking, low cost accommodation and other services.

BLOCK REDEVELOPMENT: Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow revealed Council's bold plans for the long vacant Wintergarden Theatre site on Alma St. Contributed

Council predicted this project would increase perceived CBD safety, boost day-trip and overnight visitors and increase public transport use by 246 per cent.

CONCEPT: The transit hub was set to include a bus interchange, carparking, and possibly commercial and residential aspects.. Contributed

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson confirmed they had undertaken exploratory discussions with Council regarding the use of the CBD land space and looks forward to working together to develop plans in the future.

"No decisions have been made at this stage,” they said.

CONCEPT IMAGE: This is how the proposed new transit centre could look in a few years time. Contributed

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said following the recent opening of Rockhampton Riverside and revitalisation of the Rockhampton CBD, which the state government provided funding of $15 million, it was encouraging that RRC continue to investigate the options available to our community for larger scale interchange Transit Centre style facilities.

"The Department of Transport are in the early stages of assessing the information provided by Rockhampton Regional Council for the development of a facility of this nature,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"Once this assessment has been made, I anticipate further conversation between the Department, Council and the community on how to progress this proposal.”

He said a parking strategy that would provide both larger passenger transport options and increased customer and long term visitor car parking spaces for CBD businesses and inner city living may show an economic benefit which would demonstrate good growth for Rockhampton.

CONCEPT DETAIL

1. On-street bus set down bays. Waiting areas shielded from weather and sun through use of architectural awning.

2. Budget accommodation on top of multi-deck car parking with reception at street level. Locating accommodation in this way enables the use of the top of the carpark for amenity for guests and maximises views.

3. Ground level convenience retail activation to support transport function.

4. Multi-level car parking on upper levels. Facade of car parking includes louvres, architectural screening and planting elements.

5. Car parking ramps and regional bus and local bus drop off and queuing bays. Passenger drop off in this location provides a secure space that is protected from the elements and can link to the wider CBD via cross block links.