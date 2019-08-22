State Government knocks back mine safety inquiry

CUT: alarming figures revealed the number of mine inspections in Queensland have been slashed.

A THREE-month Parliamentary enquiry into mine safety has been rejected by the State Government

The opposition moved to set up the enquiry but the government claims the current reforms are identifying and addressing key concerns.

Government, industry peak bodies, unions and companies have been working since July on joint safety commitments.

The Shadow Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Dale Last's move for the inquiry had five points of focus.

Resourcing and operations of the mine safety inspectorate, including the inspectors in regional Queensland.

Review the legislative framework to ensure it is the most effective in world to protect mine workers.

Why did the State Government dissolve a Mining Safety Advisory Committee due to the Government's policy about gender representation and what impact this has had on Queensland mine safety.

The circumstances that have led to six fatalities in Queensland mines and quarries in the last 12 months.

The stories of regional Queenslanders employed in the coal mining industry and their views about the health and safety systems in Queensland.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham claimed the opposition's objectives were already covered by current reforms and the inquiry was not needed.

"A parliamentary inquiry would divert tripartite attention, commitment, time and resources from progressing immediate and important initiatives to improve mine worker safety,” Dr Lynham said.

"Every action the opposition has detailed for their proposed inquiry is already underway.”

Dr Lynham addressed Parliament earlier this week on current reforms to strengthen safety culture in the resources sector following a spate of six mine and quarry worker deaths in the past 12 months.

The reforms include a statewide safety reset requiring every worksite to participate in a worksite safety reset session before the end of August.

The State Government's commitment includes reforms to strengthen safety culture in the resources sector through sanctions for reckless behaviour and legislative reforms, such as the government's proposal to actively consider the offence of industrial manslaughter.

The State Government also allocated $1.68million for more safety inspectors in this year's budget and the appointment of another chief inspector of mines.

Dr Lynham told Parliament yesterday that over the past five weeks, more than 23,000 workers, union and management representatives took part in 550 safety resets at 162 mines and quarries across the state.

"I would like to acknowledge the joint effort by the mining and quarrying industry's peak bodies, the unions and the individual companies in activating the reset,” he said.

"Two independent reviews are now underway into mining and quarrying safety.

"These reports are due for completion before the end of the year and we will act as we are doing now.”

Shadow Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Dale Last said a bipartisan approach would better serve the issue.

"Labor's two reviews into mine safety simply don't match the power of a parliamentary inquiry, which could have provided the answers and path forward the industry needs,” Mr Last said.

"The Parliamentary Inquiry would have listened to the men and women employed in the coal mining industry to understand their views about health and safety.”

The two reviews are set to investigate all fatal incidents in Queensland mines and quarries since 2000 lead by forensic structural engineer Dr Sean Brady, and review the state's mining health and safety legislation to ensure it is relevant to current and emerging mine practice and technology.

Both of the reviews are set to be completed by the end of the year.

It is understood Katter's Australia Party representatives joined the government to block the inquiry.