State government MPs throw their support behind Rookwood

LOCAL state members of parliament and the Minister in charge of Rookwood Weir shared their thoughts on the significance of the decision to pay half of the construction costs for Rookwood Weir.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said she joined the people of Central Queensland in welcoming this long-awaited Federal commitment.

"This means jobs and business opportunities, as well as future water security, for CQ,” Mrs Lauga said.

"This has taken constant pressure from the Premier at COAG meetings, as recently as February.”

Just last month, Mrs Lauga said they put forward a motion in Parliament calling on the LNP in Queensland to support this project.

"I am pleased to see commitment across the board and a way forward for the project.

"This offers 100 construction jobs and an opportunity to increase and diversify our region's agricultural production well into the future.”

Mrs Lauga said access to water was essential for growth, for agriculture, for business and industry, and for local communities.

"The 76,000 megalitres of water Rookwood will eventually provide will mean high value agricultural production along the Fitzroy River within two years of construction starting.”

Barry O'Rourke said he was pleased and relieved to see the federal government come to the party around Rookwood Weir and a way forward for the project.

"This is the commitment finally from Canberra that CQ has been waiting and working for,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"As I've said all along, it's so important for the creation of jobs, we're looking at least 100 positions during construction and it also opens a whole lot of farmland for future agriculture.”

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham pledged to move quickly on the $352 million Rookwood Weir once Federal support was detailed in written correspondence.

"Once we see the signatures on the dotted line, particularly around their contribution to operating costs into the future, I will be working with my Cabinet colleagues to progress the project to the next stage.”