State Government’s big plans for closed pastoral college site

The State Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries, Mark Furner (right) says the repurposed site will deliver more job opportunity to the Longreach community.

THE former site of Longreach Pastoral College will soon ­become ground zero for a revitalised meatworkers site under the State Government’s latest plan to boost the economy.

Despite its shutdown only four months ago, Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner announced plans to repurpose the western Queensland facility in a bid to boost local job opportunities.

It comes after businesses, organisations and individuals were last year invited to make submissions on the future use of the site.

Mr Furner said the QATC Transition Project Management Office had since assessed a range of proposals on how to best repurpose the site to ensure a commercially viable future.

New tenants Erin and Jerome Marks, who currently run the B.F Savage and Co butchery, have this month signed on to lease the abattoir for at least two years.

“Longreach locals, the Marks family, has submitted a plan to recommission the abattoir facilities on the campus area for incorporation into their local business,” Minister Furner said.

The abattoir will also involve the redevelopment of its own holding yards.

“Bringing a valuable local asset back into use like this is just the kind of projects we want to see arise out of this process,” Minister Furner said.

“It supports local business and local jobs.

“They run Savages Butchery in town and this new venture will complement that operation.”

Immediate plans for the site’s operation, Mr Furner ­revealed, would involve the processing of local cattle and sheep.

“This will help to keep prices down for local customers, while giving local producers the option of sending stock to be processed,” Minister Furner said.

“The Marks are hoping to expand the operation in the future to process goats as well as pigs, and take on more staff.”

News of the reopening will likely be welcomed across the region after both its site and Emerald Agricultural College were closed at the end of last year.

The Emerald complex opened in 1972 and over the years, many generations of students were taught to work on the land at the facility.

Its closure came as a huge blow to the Central Queensland community.

Inquiries into the future of Emerald’s site were made, however a response has yet to be provided.