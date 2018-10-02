UPDATE: GPC remains tight-lipped on Zussino's role

SUNDAY, 5.30PM: Gladstone Ports Corporation has refused to confirm if chairman Leo Zussino has stood aside after a complaint about how the business was run was referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

It is not suggested the claims in the complaint - which are yet to be assessed - relate directly to Mr Zussino's conduct.

Speaking to the media after the Botanic to Bridge run today, GPC chief executive Peter O'Sullivan remained tight-lipped when asked about Mr Zussino's current role.

"We don't have any full details about the issue or the individuals involved," he said.

"It would be inappropriate to make further comment."

Mr O'Sullivan repeated his statement yesterday that the company would cooperate with the CCC and described the process as an example of "good governance".

Former GPC chief executive Craig Doyle heard about the complaint yesterday.

Mr Doyle held the position from September 2013 to January 2016.

He is now the chief executive at Mackay Regional Council.

"I had no concerns with how the business was run during my time at GPC," he said.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said he understood the Gladstone Ports Corporation board met this afternoon to discuss the CCC assessment.

While he could not confirm if the chairman had stood aside, Mr Butcher said it was a normal process for the person in charge of an organisation to take leave while a CCC assessment was taking place.

"I'm sure GPC has done its due diligence and they will work very closely with the CCC," Mr Butcher said.

A CCC spokesman said it was important to note an assessment was not an investigation.

"When the CCC receives a complaint, it first conducts an assessment to determine whether the matter falls within the CCC's jurisdiction, whether an investigation is warranted, and, if so, which agency should be responsible," the spokesman said.

Mr Zussino has contacted The Observer and said previous stories about the CCC assessment were inaccurate, but did not respond to further questions.

Gladstone's port is Queensland's largest multi-commodity port. CHRISSY HARRIS

6.50PM: Gladstone Ports Corporation chairman Leo Zussino has stood aside following a complaint to the state's crime watchdog about GPC's administration, according to the Sunday Mail.

It is understood Mr Zussino stood aside on Friday afternoon.

Mr Zussino, 70, has been associated with the port for almost three decades, helping to develop it into Queensland's largest multi-commodity port.

He previously served as the then-Gladstone Port Authority's chairman from 1990 to 1999, before being appointed chief executive in 2000.

He was fired from the position by the Newman Government in 2013, before being appointed chairman once again in 2015.

Mr Zussino is also the namesake of the main building on CQUniversity's Gladstone Marina campus.

He was unable to be contacted for comment by News Corp this evening.

A GPC board member contacted by The Observer said he was not in a position to comment.

Gladstone Ports Corporation also runs operations in Bundaberg and Rockhampton.

6.11PM: GLADSTONE Ports Corporation has released a statement from chief executive Peter O'Sullivan in response to yesterday's referral of a complaint about the running of the organisation to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

"Gladstone Ports Corporation is aware that concerns have been brought to the attention of our shareholding Ministers and that the Under Treasurer has subsequently referred these matters to the Crime and Corruption Commission," Mr O'Sullivan said.

"GPC is committed to cooperating fully with the CCC during its investigation.

"However, as the matter is now before the CCC, it is inappropriate to comment further."

4.14PM: THE STATE Government has referred a complaint "raising concerns about administration" at the Gladstone Ports Corporation to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

A joint statement from Treasurer Jackie Trad and Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the information was recently brought to the attention of GPC shareholding ministers, who reported it to the Queensland Treasury.

Under Treasurer Jim Murphy referred the matter to the Crime and Corruption Commission late yesterday.

"As the matter is before the CCC it is inappropriate to comment further," the statement read.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.