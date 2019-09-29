State Govt responds to renewed push for G’mere high school

RENEWED calls for a high school at Gracemere have been extinguished by the State Government.

Last week Rockhampton Regional Councillor Ellen Smith, who has long ties to Gracemere, said the town’s growth warranted a high school.

Cr Smith highlighted that it was this growth that would see Gracemere make up all of her Division 4 under sweeping new changes to the region’s divisional boundaries being proposed by the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

ECQ figures show, with 8741 enrolled voters, Division 4 is 13 per cent over quota and it predicts that figure to rise to 9881 by 2024.

But the government is not convinced.

“The Department of Education has no current plans for a new state high school in Gracemere,” a spokesperson for the department confirmed with The Morning Bulletin.

“The department conducts ongoing analysis for school planning and is actively involved in cross-sectoral demand mapping activities through the Queensland Schools Planning Reference Committee.

“This work assesses population trends, proposed residential developments and school capacity to help guide future planning, and is underpinned by student population projections developed by the Queensland Government Statistician’s Office.”

The Education Department spokesperson said current data did not support a case for a new high school in the Gracemere area given Rockhampton State High School had the capacity to cater for projected student growth.

“The department will continue to support growth in the Rockhampton region through a combination of providing additional facilities at existing schools and the establishment of new schools where they are required.”