State leader impressed with local infrastructure projects

A CENTRAL Highlands infrastructure project has gained the attention of state leaders, who believe they are vital to the regions long-term development.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes, Deputy Mayor Christine Rolfe, Chief Executive Officer Scott Mason and CQ Inland Port Managing Director Alan Stent-Smith welcomed Senator Susan McDonald, Senator for Queensland, to Emerald on Tuesday.

The group visited the Central Queensland Inland Port site to discuss its potential contribution to an expanded inland rail network.

Water security and road logistics in support of the port’s and more broadly regional development and supply chains were also considered.

Cr Hayes said it was a productive visit from the Senator who had a very good understanding of the Central Highlands.

“With significant competence in business and agriculture, Senator MacDonald understands regional development and that the northern Australian agenda includes the Central Highlands region,” he said.

“Particularly now, when we look at employment and economic continuity, consolidation of supply chains and inclusion of regional Australia remains crucial.

“This is about supporting agriculture and resources sectors and those industries, that potentially show a higher resilience.

“A progressive top up to ensure important infrastructure projects move ahead, will ensure they can keep contributing.”