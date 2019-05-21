Menu
LEARNING: Minister for Education Grace Grace with Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Assistant Minister for Education Brittany Lauga at Rockhampton State High with William Cho.
State Minister confronted during visit to Rocky high school

Sean Fox
21st May 2019 5:00 PM
GRACE Grace came to Rockhampton State High School yesterday to talk about a new interactive program for students but instead she found herself confronted by the fallout from the federal election.

The State Minister for Education fielded a bundle of questions from a mob of reporters on key issues such as the Adani project and the Day of Action this week.

The local division of the Queensland Virtual STEM Academy program is used by students from the school, such as 12-year-old Emma Daley (pictured inset), and others from across rural areas of the region.

After finishing the first round for 2019, the Year 8 student will move into the grand challenge, Missing the Night, where her team will create a solution to light pollution and its impact on society.

"Emma will liaise with CQUniversity researchers and lecturers in areas of astronomy, turtle response to light, light deprivation and the impact on humans over time,” QVSA Central Queensland co-ordinator Breeha Sinnamon said.

Designed to challenge students beyond their normal classroom expectations, Emma said she interacted with students from across the region she wouldn't normally meet.

"I'm looking forward to being able to interact with real lecturers and university researchers to challenge myself further,” she said.

The program has also benefited Emma on a personal level.

"I'm finding that I am more outgoing because of the program and this has helped me collaborate in my classes,” she said.

"I like working with other students from other schools in an interactive learning space.”

