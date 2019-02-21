Menu
An anti-Adani protest outside State Government headquarters in Brisbane in December. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP
Politics

Adani the only thing stopping mine: Minister

by Domanii Cameron, Sarah Vogler
21st Feb 2019 1:15 PM
THE only thing standing in the way of Adani's Carmichael coal mine getting off the ground right now is Adani itself, Environmental Minister Leeanne Enoch has claimed.

"Right now the ball is in their (Adani) court," she said.

"They are able to respond to that management plan (Black-throated Finch) and the advice.

"Really the only thing that is holding this up at the moment is the proponent themselves."

Leeanne Enoch. File picture
Ms Enoch repeated the State Government's stance that if a mine "stacks up" environmentally and financially, she would support Adani and any new thermal coal projects.

"Let me be really clear about this, I support projects and of course this government supports projects that stack up financially and environmentally," she said.

When asked about the last time the State Government had ordered a review into a management plan - like that relating to the black-throated finch - Ms Enoch said it had happened before.

"I understand, and this is the role of the regulator, that they will seek out expert advice when they require it to make decisions," she said.

"So there have been times when they have had to seek expert advice."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk repeated the Government's line on Adani in the face of friendly fire from Federal Labor MP Cathy O'Toole.

"I have made it very clear … in relation to all resource projects including Adani, they must stack up financially and environmentally," she said.

"Our position is 100 per cent solid in relation to this."

Ms Palaszczuk again pointed to the approval of $9 billion in resource projects since Labor came to government.

