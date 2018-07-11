Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Billy Slater will retire from his rep career in game III.
Billy Slater will retire from his rep career in game III.
Rugby League

LIVE: Queensland seek Game III redemption

by Staff writers
11th Jul 2018 7:16 PM

GAME III of State of Origin at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium will kick off at 8pm tonight.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters has branded the term "dead rubber" dirty words as the Maroons look to avoid a series whitewash in State of Origin.

It's captain Billy Slater's last Origin appearance and Walters says his team is doing everything it can to ensure a Blues clean sweep doesn't happen.

"No one wants to be tagged with that," Walters said of a possible 3-0 series defeat.

Ladbrokes has NSW as firm favourites at $1.68 to win the game. Queensland are at $2.25.

Some 50,000 fans are expected to be in attendance.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG BELOW: 

origin 2018 queensland maroons state of origin 2018

Top Stories

    Father and son forge their own piece of Maroon history

    Father and son forge their own piece of Maroon history

    Sport PJ's boy follows his dad's Qld team footsteps

    Push for tourism ventures in CQ mining town gathers movement

    premium_icon Push for tourism ventures in CQ mining town gathers movement

    Community COUNCILLORS meet with tourism boss in hope to save heritage site

    CQ town flying high on $1.4m airport revamp funding

    premium_icon CQ town flying high on $1.4m airport revamp funding

    Politics CONSTRUCTION includes improved drainage and widening the runway

    Major renovations discussed for aging CQ infrastructure

    Major renovations discussed for aging CQ infrastructure

    News BUILT 31 years ago, councillors have put it high on the agenda.

    Local Partners