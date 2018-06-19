Maroons to target Tedesco in Origin II

Queensland can’t let Tedesco get away with it again. (Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

QUEENSLAND'S chairman of selectors, Gene Miles, says the Maroons played Game One man of the match James Tedesco "into form'' and their middle forwards and halves must do better in defence against him

Tedesco contributed 13 line breaks from fullback and two try assists to NSW's Origin I win and made a game-high 224 run metres, continuing his slashing form for the Blues into his second series.

Queensland missed 51 tackles in the first game according to Fox Sports Stats, compared to the tally of 11 misses in their Game Three win last year to clinch the series.

"In a nutshell we have to do a better job on him - I think we ran him into form,'' Miles said.

"I didn't think he was in that sort of form at club level, with all due respect.

"He shows us the real Tedesco in Melbourne and I'm sure our video men will have a couple of sessions with some of our guys, especially on the kick return, where he made a lot of yards.

"I think the emphasis will be on defence early in the camp. We have the Minister for Defence in (assistant coach) Trevor Gillmeister, with regards to tackling technique and positioning.''

NSW, who were found to have missed 21 tackles in Game One, also have line-threatening dangers in left-side backs Latrell Mitchell (13 line breaks) and Josh Addo-Carr (14).

"Our defence has to get better and 12 points isn't going to be enough to win either,'' Maroons coach Kevin Walters said.

"They had only a couple of line breaks through our middle,

"Last year, Andrew Fifita ran through us in Game One and we fixed it up in Game Two. That needs to be our mentality.

"We are confident the team we selected is the right one.''

Two forwards, Josh Papalii and Felise Kaufusi, were evaded in the line by NSW dummy-half Damien Cook for Tedesco's try, the first of the game, and Maroons five-eighth Cameron Munster missed Tedesco badly for a second-half try.

