Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland forwards are under pressure to lift in Origin II. Picture: Adam Head
Queensland forwards are under pressure to lift in Origin II. Picture: Adam Head
Rugby League

Tallis rips into Maroons’ under-fire forwards

22nd Jun 2018 10:12 AM

A PASSIONATE Gorden Tallis says the new-look Queensland forward pack has a duty to ensure Sunday's must-win clash in Sydney is the starting point of another golden run.

The former Maroons captain said the side, and in particular their under-pressure forwards, had no choice but to make the encounter a line-in-the-sand milestone after succumbing 22-12 at the MCG in game one.

"It's gotta be, it's as simple as that," he told AAP at The Daily Telegraph's Ultimate Footy Lunch.

"They have to - not 'if' or 'what' or 'but'. They're playing for Queensland and we expect them to go out there and do their job."

The NSW forward pack statistically dominated Queensland in the opener, with 55 missed tackles the most damning number to emerge from the loss.

It leaves the Blues just a win away from denting Queensland's incredible run of 11 series wins in the past 12 years.

But an optimistic Tallis thought the result could've gone either way and has backed coach Kevin Walters' call to retain the same forward pack for the rematch and include 20-year-old excitement machine Kalyn Ponga on the bench.

"We've been lucky to have had great players that've been able to execute and had a bit of luck," Tallis said.

"The bounce of the ball went NSW's way in game one and that's what you need in a tight contest.

"But now (the Queensland forward pack) get a chance to set the standard going forward and they have to take it."

Tallis backed Ponga to hold his own if defending in Queensland's front line and said his big-money move from North Queensland to Newcastle this season had proved "the greatest gamble in Knights' history".

"He's a big body … I love watching him play and can't wait to meet the kid actually," he said.

Related Items

Show More
gorden tallis kalyn ponga kevin walters maroons nsw blues origin ii state of origin

Top Stories

    Our girls make Origin history

    premium_icon Our girls make Origin history

    News Coach Hetherington: Amazing opportunity for them to pull on Maroon jersey tonight

    Kelli is muscling her way to body success

    premium_icon Kelli is muscling her way to body success

    Fashion & Beauty The mum of two is ready to take on her first overseas competition

    Swapping Noosa for plum Rocky role

    premium_icon Swapping Noosa for plum Rocky role

    News He takes up general manager role at a leading CQ club

    Local Partners