State of Origin: When to watch game two

HERE'S when and where to catch game two of the State of Origin on Sunday 23 June 2019.

KICK OFF TIME (AEST)

Scheduled for 7:40PM

Pre-match entertainment starts 7:15PM

WHERE TO WATCH IN AUSTRALIA

If you're not heading to your local pub, you can always watch from home on Channel 9. If you're looking to tune in online, 9NOW will be livestreaming the game. The Courier Mail will also live blog the game with updates, highlights and game commentary.

LADBROKES ODDS FOR GAME TWO

QLD 1.90, NSW 1.90

TEAMS

New South Wales

1. James Tedesco

2. Blake Ferguson

3. Tom Trbojevic

4. Jack Wighton

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. James Maloney

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Daniel Saifiti

9. Damien Cook

10. Paul Vaughan

11. Boyd Cordner (c)

12. Tyson Frizell

13. Jake Trbojevic

14. Dale Finucane

15. Tariq Sims

16. Cameron Murray

17. Wade Graham

Queensland

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Corey Oates

3. Michael Morgan

4. Will Chambers

5. Dane Gagai

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c)

8. Dylan Napa

9. Ben Hunt

10. Josh Papalii

11. Felise Kaufusi

12. Matt Gillett

13. Josh McGuire

14. Moses Mbye

15. Jarrod Wallace

16. Tim Glasby

17. David Fifita

18. Christian Welch

19. Edrick Lee

20. Corey Norman