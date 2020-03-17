State of play in Rocky sport in wake of COVID-19

The Rugby Capricornia competition will not go ahead until at least May 2.

The Rugby Capricornia competition will not go ahead until at least May 2.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Queensland Rugby League board of directors will meet Tuesday night to discuss several options around rugby league in Queensland, including what will happen with the Intrust Super Cup, the women’s BHP Premiership, Hastings Deerings Colts, Mal Meninga Cup and all community and local football.

The 47th Battalion carnival to be held on the May long weekend in Bundaberg has been cancelled.

RUGBY UNION: The Rugby Capricornia competition will not go ahead until at least May 2. The suspension would leave a window from May 2 to September 12 for club competitions to be played.

FOOTBALL: Football CQ fixtures are continuing as scheduled.

HOCKEY: Rockhampton Hockey fixtures are continuing as scheduled.

CRICKET: Rockhampton Cricket said that following the announcement from Cricket Australia, all 2019/20 cricket season fixtures, finals, training and presentations for clubs, players, parents and supporters were cancelled effective today (Tuesday).

The Stan Alberts Shield Indigenous 20/20 Carnival on April 9-12 has been postponed.

NETBALL: The Red Rooster Representative Carnival on April 18 and 19 has been postponed until June 20 and 21.

Rockhampton Netball Association grading games are going ahead as scheduled this week.

TENNIS: The Rockhampton Open Age tournament will not go ahead on April 4 and 5 in line with Tennis Australia’s decision to postpone all of its sanctioned events, competitions and tournaments until further notice.

HORSE RACING: Racing Queensland has advised that all TAB and non-TAB meeting across the state will be conducted without patrons until further notice.

GREYHOUND RACING: The Rockhampton greyhound meeting on Wednesday night will go ahead with only trainers, handlers and required staff in attendance.

TRIATHLON: The Rockhampton Triathlon set down for March 29 has been postponed. The Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club hopes to reschedule, possibly in October or November.

RUNNING: The Colour Me Capricorn fun run on March 22 has been cancelled.

The 7 Rocky River Run on May 24 has been cancelled.

CYCLING: Rockhampton Cycling Club’s track and road racing is suspended from today (Tuesday) as directed by Cycling Queensland.

MOTOCROSS: The Rockhampton Motocross Club’s practice and club day on March 21 and 22 will go ahead as planned.