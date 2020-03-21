State of play in Rocky sport in wake of COVID-19

The CQ Blasters Rockhampton Open Day will go ahead today at Callaghan Park. Picture: Jann Houley

WHAT’S ON

MOTOCROSS: Rockhampton Motocross Club practice day, 8am-3pm Saturday; club day 8am-3pm, Six Mile Raceway, Pink Lily

GEL BLASTERS: CQ Blasters Rockhampton Open Day, 12.30pm-4.30pm Saturday, Callaghan Park, Rockhampton.

TOUCH: Rocky Touch competitions are on as scheduled - Monday night mixed, Wednesday night grades and Friday night juniors.

TABLE TENNIS: Rockhampton Table Tennis Association weekly fixtures are on as scheduled.

WHAT’S OFF

RUGBY LEAGUE: All junior and senior rugby league suspended until at least the first weekend of May.

The four statewide competitions - Intrust Super Cup, BHP Premiership, Hastings Deering Colts and Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup - suspended until June 5.

Tackle6 Charity Shield for U14 boys and girls to be played in Rockhampton on April 4 and 5 has been postponed.

47th Battalion carnival to be held on the May long weekend in Bundaberg is cancelled.

AFL: AFL and AFL State association managed or operated leagues currently operating or set to begin will be postponed until May 31, meaning the AFL Capricornia competition will start on June 6.

RUGBY UNION: Rugby Capricornia competition will not go ahead until at least May 2.

FOOTBALL: Football CQ fixtures suspended until April 14.

HOCKEY: Rockhampton Hockey fixtures and training suspended until April 14. The board will reassess on April 1.

CRICKET: Rockhampton Cricket fixtures, finals, training and presentations cancelled.

The Stan Alberts Shield Indigenous 20/20 Carnival on April 9-12 has been postponed.

NETBALL: Rockhampton Netball Association games and training suspended until April 20.

The Red Rooster Representative Carnival on April 18 and 19 postponed until June 20 and 21.

TENNIS: The Rockhampton Open Age tournament will not go ahead on April 4 and 5 in line with Tennis Australia’s decision to postpone all of its sanctioned events, competitions and tournaments until further notice.

BASKETBALL: Rockhampton Basketball has cancelled all competition, trainings and individual trainings, effective immediately. Semi-finals and grand finals scheduled for this Thursday, Friday and Saturday will not take place. Access to Adani Arena is restricted to staff only until further notice.

RUNNING: The Colour Me Capricorn fun run on March 22 has been cancelled.

The 7 Rocky River Run on May 24 has been cancelled.

All parkrun events have been cancelled up to the end of March.

CYCLING: Rockhampton Cycling Club’s track and road racing is suspended from today (Tuesday) as directed by Cycling Queensland.

MOUNTAIN BIKING: Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club has postponed all local races until May 31.

CAMPDRAFTING: The Australian Campdraft Association has ceased events nationwide until further notice. That includes the CQ Campdraft ACA National Finals to be held in Nebo next month.

HORSE RACING: Racing Queensland has advised that all TAB and non-TAB meeting across the state will be conducted without patrons until further notice.

TRIATHLON: The Rockhampton Triathlon set down for March 29 has been postponed. The Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club hopes to reschedule, possibly in October or November.

SCHOOL SPORT: All representative school sport programs, including district, regional, state, national, interstate and international competitions are cancelled until further notice.