NEW BUSINESS: Owners of Emerald's Stadium Premier Fitness Travis Stolk and Whetu Austin. The gym is expected to launch at the Hub in March, 2020.
State-of-the-art gym to focus on community

Kristen Booth
21st Jan 2020 5:00 PM
A STATE-of-the-art gym is one of the many projects locked in to be part of The Hub, Emerald.

Directors Whetu Austin and Travis Stolk are excited to be part of the upcoming development with their new business, Stadium Premier Fitness, expected to launch in March.

The 26-year-old friends have been working tirelessly over the last few months to launch their “baby” for the Emerald community.

“We’ve always joked around and said we were going to start our own gym,” Mr Stolk said.

The pair decided to build their own brand from the ground up, rather than opting for a franchise.

“We wanted to build something the way we wanted it to look and be able to do things the way we choose to,” Mr Stolk said.

“We want to start athlete sponsorships for kids coming through and we wouldn’t be able to do that as easily if we were a franchise.”

Working alongside club manager Cass Pickard, the pair are determined to create a social and inclusive atmosphere at the facility.

SPF will have state-of-the-art equipment, a weights room, a focus on group training and access to community-based personal trainers.

“We’re really pushing a community environment,” Mr Austin said.

“There’s going to be different rooms so people can train comfortably and at their own pace,” Mr Stolk said.

People of all ages and abilities are encouraged to check out the gym, with a children’s room for parents, as well as classes to cater for elderly residents.

Although construction is still under way, Mr Austin and Mr Stolk said they were looking forward to seeing the space come together and operate in the Hub surrounded by “like-minded” people.

“Being around those young heads is awesome,” Mr Stolk said.

“It’s exciting to be around those like-minded people where everyone can feed off each other.”

The gym will be staffed six days a week and offer 24/7 access for members when it launches. Visit the website for more information, www.spfemerald.com.au

