Now is not the time for complacency

PREMIER'S WARNING: 'We're not out of this yet'.

QUEENSLAND was still on high alert last night, as more than 120 blazes raged across vast areas of the state, threatening almost 20,000 people and 8000 homes.

Despite managing to save the town of Gracemere, near Rockhampton, authorities warn the danger is far from over as extreme heatwave conditions are expected well into next week.

Fresh evacuations were ordered yesterday as strengthening winds reignited fires in several central Queensland communities.

The Federal Government declared Rockhampton, Mackay and Gladstone disaster zones.

Thousands of firefighters remain on the ground battling blazes across central Queensland and the southeast. Reinforcements have been sent in from NSW, Victoria, Western Australia and the ACT.

A fire unit at Damper Creek in central Queensland. Picture: QFES Media

"It's not over yet," state disaster co-ordinator and deputy police commissioner Bob Gee said.

Rockhampton Regional Council disaster management group chairman Tony Williams said authorities remained on high alert.

"We're not out of the woods at this present stage," Cr Williams said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday visited the fire-ravaged town of Kabra, west of Rockhampton, to thank firefighters.

"We're not out of this yet," she said.

Broken River : Downgraded from 'leave now' at 10.30pm to 'prepare to leave' warning issued at 1.25am advising bushfire conditions could get worse. The fire is travelling in a south-westerly direction from Eungella National Park towards Broken River. Traffic control is in place in the area. Residents who have evacuated should not return until notified by authorities. Crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

: Downgraded from 'leave now' at 10.30pm to 'prepare to leave' warning issued at 1.25am advising bushfire conditions could get worse. The fire is travelling in a south-westerly direction from Eungella National Park towards Broken River. Traffic control is in place in the area. Residents who have evacuated should not return until notified by authorities. Crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. Captain Creek: Downgraded from 'leave now' at 9.50pm to 'prepare to leave' warning at 12am but there are fears conditions could get worse. As at midnight, an unpredictable fire is travelling in a north-easterly direction towards Captain Creek. It may impact Murphy Road, west of Avocado Crescent. Fire crews have conducted backburning around houses in an effort to protect properties on Avocado Road and Range Road. Fire breaks have been established to protect houses on southern side of Murphy Road. Firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

Downgraded from 'leave now' at 9.50pm to 'prepare to leave' warning at 12am but there are fears conditions could get worse. As at midnight, an unpredictable fire is travelling in a north-easterly direction towards Captain Creek. It may impact Murphy Road, west of Avocado Crescent. Fire crews have conducted backburning around houses in an effort to protect properties on Avocado Road and Range Road. Fire breaks have been established to protect houses on southern side of Murphy Road. Firefighters may not be able to protect every property. Dalrymple Heights: Prepare to leave warning in place. As at 11.45pm, a large fire is burning in an easterly and westerly direction towards Schumanns Road and Chelmans Road at Dalrymple Heights. The fire is burning within Dalrymple Heights. Fire crews are working in the area overnight to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

Prepare to leave warning in place. As at 11.45pm, a large fire is burning in an easterly and westerly direction towards Schumanns Road and Chelmans Road at Dalrymple Heights. The fire is burning within Dalrymple Heights. Fire crews are working in the area overnight to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. Carmila : Watch and act alert advised at 11.30pm a large fire is burning near Carmila West Road, travelling in a south-easterly direction towards Barbours Road and Leichardt Creek Road.

: Watch and act alert advised at 11.30pm a large fire is burning near Carmila West Road, travelling in a south-easterly direction towards Barbours Road and Leichardt Creek Road. Tinnanbar : A stay informed alert at 11pm advises of a slow-moving bushfire burning on the eastern side of Tinnanbar Road, Tinnanbar. Fire is no longer impacting Tinnanbar Road and the road has reopened. Crews are still working in the area so motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

: A stay informed alert at 11pm advises of a slow-moving bushfire burning on the eastern side of Tinnanbar Road, Tinnanbar. Fire is no longer impacting Tinnanbar Road and the road has reopened. Crews are still working in the area so motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. Blue Mountain: Crews are fighting a vegetation fire burning near Peak Downs Highway, near Eton Range and Nebo, Blue Mountain. Crews will monitor the fire. Smoke may affect the Blue Mountain area, including the Peak Downs Highway. If affected, residents are advised to close windows and doors. Those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

Crews are fighting a vegetation fire burning near Peak Downs Highway, near Eton Range and Nebo, Blue Mountain. Crews will monitor the fire. Smoke may affect the Blue Mountain area, including the Peak Downs Highway. If affected, residents are advised to close windows and doors. Those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions. Wamuran : Crews are on scene at a bushfire burning on the side of Mount Miketeebumulgrai, between King Road and Pates Road, Wamuran. There's no threat to property at this time. Firefighters will backburn and smoke may affect Wamuran and surrounds. If affected, residents are advised to close windows and doors. Those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

: Crews are on scene at a bushfire burning on the side of Mount Miketeebumulgrai, between King Road and Pates Road, Wamuran. There's no threat to property at this time. Firefighters will backburn and smoke may affect Wamuran and surrounds. If affected, residents are advised to close windows and doors. Those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions. Ellerbeck : Firefighters are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Ellerbeck Road, Ellerbeck. This fire broke out yesterday afternoon and is posing no threat to property at this time. Crews are using machinery to construct control lines in an effort to contain the fire. Smoke may affect surrounding areas overnight.

: Firefighters are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Ellerbeck Road, Ellerbeck. This fire broke out yesterday afternoon and is posing no threat to property at this time. Crews are using machinery to construct control lines in an effort to contain the fire. Smoke may affect surrounding areas overnight. Deepwater , Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek: A 'leave now' warning is still in place. As at 8pm, an extremely large and intense fire was still spreading in a southerly direction towards Coast Road. The fire could have a significant impact on the community. Fire crews are working to contain the fire but may not be able to protect every property. Firefighters are conducting backburning operations in the vicinity of Rules Beach Road.

, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek: A 'leave now' warning is still in place. As at 8pm, an extremely large and intense fire was still spreading in a southerly direction towards Coast Road. The fire could have a significant impact on the community. Fire crews are working to contain the fire but may not be able to protect every property. Firefighters are conducting backburning operations in the vicinity of Rules Beach Road. Kowari Gorge (formerly Eungella/Finch Hatton): Prepare to leave warning in place since 7.10pm. A large and unpredictable fire is burning in the vicinity of Kowari Road and Mackay Eungella Road at Kowari. This fire is travelling in multiple directions - east and north-east in the vicinity of Kowari Road and Gorge Road; and west towards Netherdale near Mackay Eungella Road. Firefighters are conducting backburning operations between Netherdale and Eungella to contain the fire. Firefighters are currently monitoring the fire burning near Kowari Road and Gorge Road.

(formerly Eungella/Finch Hatton): Prepare to leave warning in place since 7.10pm. A large and unpredictable fire is burning in the vicinity of Kowari Road and Mackay Eungella Road at Kowari. This fire is travelling in multiple directions - east and north-east in the vicinity of Kowari Road and Gorge Road; and west towards Netherdale near Mackay Eungella Road. Firefighters are conducting backburning operations between Netherdale and Eungella to contain the fire. Firefighters are currently monitoring the fire burning near Kowari Road and Gorge Road. The Caves: A 'stay informed' warning in place since 7pm. A bushfire is in the vicinity of Ladynskis Road, Melanie Road and Dodds Lane, The Caves. The fire is currently contained and crews will remain on scene to monitor the blaze.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rick Threlfall said the hot and dry weather would continue to make conditions difficult for firefighters as the heatwave was not expected to break for days.

"We don't see much relief in terms of temperatures until at least mid next week, so we've got quite a way to go," he said.

"We're generally looking at fairly similar conditions to what we've had with a lot of places in the mid to high 30s, so well above average."

Mr Threlfall said inland areas would cop west south-westerly winds and low humidity levels. North-easterly sea breezes were expected to develop in the afternoons.

"That's what makes firefighting difficult because the wind changes quite markedly through the day," he said.

A fire rages on a hill at Ambros in central Queensland. Picture: Mark Cranitch

Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned Queensland faced a tough summer, as he praised the "mates standing up for mates" attitude getting people through the bushfires.

There was bipartisan praise in Parliament for the efforts of firefighters from across Australia.

"Everyone is lending a hand and they're stepping up. Mates are helping mates," Mr Morrison told Parliament yesterday afternoon.

"They're stepping up, they're reaching out. They're helping and comforting those in need. That's the Australian way."

He said Emergency Management Australia was preparing material to brief MPs about the summer ahead, including what role they could play to prepare the community for a variety of natural disasters.

"It may well be that more homes will come under threat, and we pray they will not be lost, that more hectares could be ravaged, and we pray that won't happen," he said.

"More lives could be affected, and we'll pray and do everything we can within our power to ensure that does not occur."

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said firefighters in the regions had displayed dedication and professionalism in keeping people safe.

"One of the reasons a major disaster was averted in Gracemere yesterday was because they used a fire simulation system designed and financed in Victoria after Black Saturday," Mr Shorten said.

"It is proof that, whilst we never wish these disasters to happen, that Australians can learn from tragedies of the past, and we're co-operating to make them happen in the future."

A hill ablaze at Ambrose in central Queensland. Picture: Mark Cranitch