Queensland will open 18 vaccination hubs this weekend. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling
News

State reveals new vaccine hubs

by James Hall
3rd Jun 2021 9:55 AM | Updated: 10:21 AM

Queensland health authorities have revealed a plan to accelerate the Covid-19 jab rollout in the Sunshine State by operating 18 vaccination hubs this weekend.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said the plan was to vaccinate as many of the remaining frontline workers, aged care workers, and those 40 to 49-year-olds who are yet to receive their dose.

She pleaded with eligible Queenslanders to register online as soon as possible to be vaccinated in the coming days, insisting the hubs will not be open to unregistered walk-ins.

“If they do that, it means in three weeks time we can have our aged care workers fully vaccinated,” Ms D’Ath told reporters on Thursday morning.

Vaccination hubs have been operating in other states, including South Australia. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dean Martin
“In addition to our 15 sites across Queensland, we have Logan Entertainment Centre, Rocklea Showgrounds, and Springfield Tower.”

The Health Minister said the plan was to vaccinate about 15,000 people over the weekend to speed up the rollout of the jab across the state.

“We hope that this weekend will be a platform for us to go forward and to build on our capacity and to further open up the services for vaccinations,” Ms D’Ath said.

If residents are 50 or over, they should still be going to their GP or commonwealth respiratory clinic to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

