A Queensland state school principal has been charged with 35 serious criminal offences, including fraud and misconduct.

A Crime and Corruption Commission statement said a 59-year-old man from Camp Hill was today charged with 35 serious criminal offences following an investigation by the CCC.

The statement said that the man, who is a school principal employed by the Department of Education, was charged with 34 counts of fraud and one count of misconduct in relation to public office.

"It will be alleged in court the man misused his department issued corporate credit card and dishonestly obtained money relating to school activities," the statement said.

He is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on 17 December 2020.

"The CCC has advised the Department of Education's ethical standards unit about this matter," the statement said.

"As these matters are now before the court, and the investigation remains ongoing, it is not appropriate for the CCC to comment further."

A Department of Education spokesman said the department had immediately referred serious allegations of misconduct to the CCC and provided two senior Departmental investigators to support the investigation.

The spokesman said the Department has cooperated fully with the CCC during its investigation into the Queensland state school principal.

"The 35 charges laid against the principal are very serious ones and relate to alleged financial impropriety and fraud-related misconduct," he said.

"There are no concerns in relation to the safety and welfare of any student or staff member at the state school where the principal was based.

"The Department will continue to work closely with the Commission and is unable to provide any further comment as these matters are before the courts."

Originally published as State school principal charged with 35 offences