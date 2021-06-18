Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland declares Waverly LGA a hotspot. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Queensland declares Waverly LGA a hotspot. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
News

State tightens border rules on Sydney

by Darren Cartwright
18th Jun 2021 1:14 PM | Updated: 1:45 PM

Queensland’s chief medical officer has declared Sydney’s local government area of Waverley, which includes Bondi Beach, a hot spot following more positive cases on Friday.

Any Queensland residents, or NSW residents, entering the state after 1am on Saturday, who have been in the Waverley LGA area, will have to quarantine for two week in a hotel, Dr Jeanette Young said.

“Prior to 1am it is only the venues, after 1am it will be anywhere in Waverley,” Dr Young said.

NSW recorded one new case on Friday which was a man who visited the Myer in Bondi Junction on June 12, at the same time as another known positive case.

The NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian described their contact as “fleeting”.

More to come

Originally published as State tightens border rules on Sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Recent rainfall boosts buyer confidence at cattle sale

        Premium Content Recent rainfall boosts buyer confidence at cattle sale

        Rural “I think the little bit of rain we have had around the area has producers wanting to secure their supply going forward and they are chasing cattle to top up their...

        Meth addict’s Simpson Desert mission to kick habit

        Premium Content Meth addict’s Simpson Desert mission to kick habit

        Crime A long-term drug addict took himself out to the Simpson Desert to rid himself of...

        Police search for driver for two hours after crash

        Premium Content Police search for driver for two hours after crash

        News The driver was found in a paddock north of Rockhampton after walking away from his...

        Truck fire shuts down CQ highway for two hours

        Premium Content Truck fire shuts down CQ highway for two hours

        News The fire was reportedly caused by a mechanical fault.