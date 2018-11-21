State win a 'frill' for Emu Park sewing teacher

EMU Park resident and Queensland Country Women's Association member Lyn Forrest is celebrating after winning the State Dressmaking Championship at the recent QCWA state convention in Brisbane.

Ms Forrest said each year the QCWA has competitions that cover a wide range of crafts, including knitting and crochet, painting, cooking, photography, handicrafts, dressmaking/sewing and more.

"Judging is done at division level, the regional and then finally state,” Ms Forrest said.

"Only items that are placed first progress to the next level, so I was very excited to have progressed to state level.

"This year, in the dressmaking/sewing competition, there were 11 sections. I entered seven sections and had five garments go to the state judging.

"Of these five garments/ outfits, I was awarded four firsts and one third. The three judges then had to select one garment from the 30 entries to be named the State Champion for 2017-18.”

Ms Forrest said the judges narrowed the options to two garments and one of her garments was declared the winner.

"I was told the other garment being considered was also one of mine,” she said.

"Every year, Bernina donates a sewing machine for the winner of the champion dressmaker, so I received a Bernette sewing machine as well as a $50 voucher donated by The Fabric Store in Brisbane.”

Ms Forrest volunteers her time teaching sewing at the QCWA hall in Emu Park every Thursday from 9am-noon.

Two of the ladies from her classes were also winners at state level. Bev Laundry was awarded first place in the Novice/Beginner section and Patti Burgess got second for her Daywear outfit.