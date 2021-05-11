Queensland's busiest hospitals will receive dozens of new beds with the State Government set to deliver a $100m package to cope with 'unprecedented demand' across the public health system.

Following weeks of mounting pressure, Health Minister Yvette D'Ath revealed the government would deliver an extra $100m to the health system.

"It will create an initial 65 new beds in some of Queensland's busiest Hospital and Health Services in the Ipswich, West Moreton and Greater Brisbane regions," she said.

Ms D'Ath said the package would deliver 26 new beds in Ipswich, 13 beds in West Moreton and 26 beds at QE2 Hospital.

The Government will also expand the $15m Hospital in the Home service, established as part of the COVID-19 response.

The announcement comes after repeated concerns about wait times and the quality of patient care.

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli questioned whether severe delays in southeast Queensland hospitals overnight was "the new standard for Queensland Health".

Ms D'Ath said COVID-19 had created pressures "not just in Queensland, but across the country".

"The demand on our busy public hospital network is increasing year on year despite the record investment by the Palaszczuk Government," she said.

The Government will also spend $10m to permanently expand Residential Aged Care Support Services.

Originally published as State's $100m hospital boost amid beds crisis