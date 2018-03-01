State's best juniors ready to light up Rocky track

Rockhampton's Beau Smithwick is eyeing a place in the A main on Saturday.

SPEEDWAY: Rockhampton's Beau Smithwick admits he's feeling some nerves as he prepares to contest his first - and last - Queensland junior sedan title on his home track.

The 17-year-old is one of more than 30 drivers from across the state nominated for the headline event at the McCosker Rocky Speedway meeting at the city's showgrounds on Saturday.

About 50 more drivers will hit the track in the support program which includes street stocks, Formula 500s and super stockers.

Rockhampton Saloon Car Club president Randall Voois said the meeting had been months in the planning and was "coming together well".

"It's great to host this title in particular because these drivers are essentially the future of our sport," he said.

"There's a number of them who will be in the mix including travelling guys Casey O'Connell and Casey Collins.

"Locals Mason Cameron, Braith Hogan and Michael Larson should all be up at the pointy end of the field, and a couple of the girls - Katie Storey, Dakota Laverty and Abi Meehan - are racing pretty quick as well."

REVVED UP: Rockhampton drivers (from left) Bailey Barnicoat, Mitch Simmons, John Flanagan, Tristian Lowther, Nik Keeley, Katie Storey, Braith Hogan, Jye Coomber, Mason Cameron, Kodie Hoffman, Jack Simmons, Michael Larson and Beau Smithwick will contest the Queensland junior sedan title this weekend. Chris Ison ROK240218cspeedway1

Each driver will race in three heats, with points determining positions in the feature races.

The top 16 point scorers will go directly into the A main - and that's where Beau hopes to be.

"I'd like to get to the A main and finish it," he said.

"I'm not looking for anything too fancy. I just want to finish the night and do my best."

Beau has competed in speedway for about five years.

He has not travelled to contest any junior titles, hence this will be his first, and because he will graduate from the junior ranks when he turns 18 it will be his last.

He then hopes to move into the super stockers, the same division in which his late dad Aaron made his mark in the sport.

"I'd like to follow in his footsteps. Super stockers are what my dad used to race and that's what the memorial race that is held in his honour is for," he said.

Beau loves the adrenalin rush of the high-octane sport of speedway but also the camaraderie within its ranks.

"It's hard to explain but as soon as you get in the seat and tighten your belt, it starts. There's nothing like it when you put your foot down and you're really going for it.

"The other reason I love it is because speedway is like one big family, and everyone gets on really well."

IF YOU GO...