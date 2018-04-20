State's best trampolinists bounce into Rocky for titles

PRIMED TO GO: Victoria Park's Scarlett Price, 10, and Britney Glazebrook, 16, will be among the 140 competitors in action at the Gymnastics Queensland Trampoline 2018 State Championships in Rockhampton this weekend.

TRAMPOLINING: Rockhampton's Britney Glazebrook will look to put the finishing touches on her routines when she competes at the Gymnastics Queensland Trampoline 2018 State Championships this weekend.

The 16-year-old will lead a 23-strong contingent from Victoria Park Gymnastics and Trampoline Club, which is also convening the two-day event at Rockhampton's Hegvold Stadium.

She will contest the junior international women's events before jetting out to Colombia to represent Australia at the 2018 Pacific Rim Gymnastics Championships the following weekend.

Victoria Park head coach Kerry Smyth said this weekend's event had attracted 140 trampolinists from 11 clubs, as well as 30 coaches and 30 judges. There are 375 entries in age group and international stream events, with the athletes competing in individual trampoline, double mini trampoline, synchronised trampoline and tumbling.

Victoria Park was chosen to host the championships for three years - 2017, 2018 and 2019. Smyth said entries this year were up on last year, with a notable increase in tumbling entries.

"This is the final opportunity for our trampolinists to qualify for a berth in the state team to compete at the 2018 nationals which are just six weeks away,” she said.

"Victoria Park and Rocky PCYC are the only regional clubs competing this weekend, the others are all from the southeast corner.

"There will be some high-quality competition and this is a good chance for us to gauge how we are going against the rest of the state.”

Smyth said Glazebrook would be joined in the international stream events by club mates Hannah Spidy Brown (junior), Samuel Durkin (youth) and Matthaeus Grieves (youth).

Vic Park's age reps are Eamon Beattie, Alarnah McKee, Zteven Whitty, Tessie Whittaker, Brydie McKee, Giaan McDonald, Cooper Lill, Jessica Cox, Jessica Spidy Brown, Ryan Cassidy, Tayissa Grealy, Reannan Campbell, Scarlett Price, Lachlan Wyvill, Archie Webster, Kiara Meyer, Isabella Grieves, Dana McInnes and Kasey Dorocinski.

Smyth said this weekend would provide an ideal hit-out for Glazebrook before she competed on the international stage.

"Britney's been going very well. She's been hitting her routines in training which is very important,” Smyth said.

"She's also stepped up to some more difficult routines which she hasn't done before. It's a bigger stage she will compete on this time. Previously, she has represented Australia in age categories; this time she will compete in the junior open category.”

Glazebrook will be gunning for a strong performance in Colombia, with her sights firmly set on making it to this year's Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

Competition this weekend starts at 9.30am Saturday and 9am Sunday.