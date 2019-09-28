State’s best young sailors hit water at Yeppoon

Caelan Byrt is competing in the Sabot class in the Queensland Youth Championships at Yeppoon.

Caelan Byrt is competing in the Sabot class in the Queensland Youth Championships at Yeppoon.

SAILING: The waters off Yeppoon are a hive of activity as 131 sailors take part in the 2019 Queensland Youth Championships.

The racing started on Thursday and winds up today. It was preceded by a three-day training camp with coaches boasting national and international competition and coaching experience.

Keppel Bay Sailing Club sports co-ordinator Ella Sagnol said this was the second biggest field in the history of the championships, which have been run annually by the club since 2006.

The largest registration was 147 in 2017.

Sailors have come from clubs all over Queensland, with one also travelling from Darwin.

Seventeen members of the Keppel Bay club are also taking part.

Thomas Whitmore in a Sabot.Photo Contributed Julie Robertson.

There is competition in classes including Sabot, Open Skiff, Optimist, Laser 4.7, Laser Radial, 420, 29er and Windsurfers.

Sagnol said sailors faced challenging conditions on Thursday, with a moderate breeze but big wind shifts due to low cloud over the course.

For Caelan Byrt, sailing is a family tradition. His father was involved in the sport before Caelan was born.

Action from the Queensland Youth Championships.Photo Julie Robertson

The 12-year-old took part in his first Learn to Sail program with Keppel Bay Sailing Club when he was five.

He is competing in the Sabot division of the youth championships.

This is his second time in a Sabot, having previously raced in an Optimist.

Caelan is going to selection trials for nationals later this year.

He has four brothers, three of whom also sail.

Caelan’s father was on the start/finish boat on Thursday, while his mother was recording finish times.