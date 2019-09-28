Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Caelan Byrt is competing in the Sabot class in the Queensland Youth Championships at Yeppoon.
Caelan Byrt is competing in the Sabot class in the Queensland Youth Championships at Yeppoon.
Sport

State’s best young sailors hit water at Yeppoon

Pam McKay
JANN HOULEY
and
28th Sep 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SAILING: The waters off Yeppoon are a hive of activity as 131 sailors take part in the 2019 Queensland Youth Championships.

The racing started on Thursday and winds up today. It was preceded by a three-day training camp with coaches boasting national and international competition and coaching experience.

Keppel Bay Sailing Club sports co-ordinator Ella Sagnol said this was the second biggest field in the history of the championships, which have been run annually by the club since 2006.

The largest registration was 147 in 2017.

Sailors have come from clubs all over Queensland, with one also travelling from Darwin.

Seventeen members of the Keppel Bay club are also taking part.

Thomas Whitmore in a Sabot.Photo Contributed Julie Robertson.
Thomas Whitmore in a Sabot.Photo Contributed Julie Robertson.

There is competition in classes including Sabot, Open Skiff, Optimist, Laser 4.7, Laser Radial, 420, 29er and Windsurfers.

Sagnol said sailors faced challenging conditions on Thursday, with a moderate breeze but big wind shifts due to low cloud over the course.

For Caelan Byrt, sailing is a family tradition. His father was involved in the sport before Caelan was born.

Action from the Queensland Youth Championships.Photo Julie Robertson
Action from the Queensland Youth Championships.Photo Julie Robertson

The 12-year-old took part in his first Learn to Sail program with Keppel Bay Sailing Club when he was five.

He is competing in the Sabot division of the youth championships.

This is his second time in a Sabot, having previously raced in an Optimist.

Caelan is going to selection trials for nationals later this year.

He has four brothers, three of whom also sail.

Caelan’s father was on the start/finish boat on Thursday, while his mother was recording finish times.

keppel bay sailing club queensland youth camp and championships sailing yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Man hit by car in Rocky city

    premium_icon Man hit by car in Rocky city

    News A MALE pedestrian was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after he was struck by a car on Saturday morning.

    RRC won’t be bailed out after levee cost blowout

    premium_icon RRC won’t be bailed out after levee cost blowout

    News No more money for the levee means a change of plans is on the cards.

    LNP planning rally to fight for ‘real’ Rookwood Weir

    premium_icon LNP planning rally to fight for ‘real’ Rookwood Weir

    News Michelle Landry is ramping up pressure on the state over Rookwood Weir.

    ‘Premier, let’s build it here’ MP’s push to have Rocky-based govt office

    premium_icon ‘Premier, let’s build it here’ MP’s push to have Rocky-based...

    News The Queensland Government is launching a new public service, but where will it be...