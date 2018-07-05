State's leading riders race into action at Six Mile Raceway

FLYING HIGH: Levi Rogers is among a strong Central Queensland contingent that will compete at Round 1 of the state championships in Rockhampton this weekend.

MOTOCROSS: Rockhampton Motocross Club media officer Tony Clark says the 450 MX1 class will be "something to see” in Round 1 of the Queensland Championships this weekend.

The maximum 40 riders will fill the grid for the event which, according to pundits, is something that is rarely seen.

"Everyone's very excited about that and there's going to be some fantastic racing,” Clark said.

"We also have 40 riders in the second elite class, the 250 MX2.

"Apparently that just doesn't happen and it's pretty awesome that it's happening here in Rockhampton this weekend.”

Close to 320 of the state's best riders will hit the track for the two-day event at Six Mile Raceway at Pink Lily.

Bundaberg's Zak Small will be among the 40 riders in the 450 MX1 class this weekend. Contributed

The Queensland championships have been in the planning since November, and Clark said the hard work had started on-site about six weeks ago.

"As far as preparations go we are on schedule,” Clark said.

"We still have some work to do but by Friday afternoon everything will be looking Mickey Mouse.

"We're just putting the finishing touches on the new irrigation system that we've put in. We had to get 1.4km of poly into the ground so that was a massive effort.

"The final track preparations will be done on Thursday and Friday.

"We've had some great support from businesses such as JRT. They have been a huge help to us and realistically, it just wouldn't happen without them.”

Clark said the stage was set for a perfect weekend of racing. The forecast was for fine weather and the recent rain was perfectly timed, putting some moisture into the track.

The 2016 Queensland champion, Zak Small from Bundaberg, will lead a quality field in the 450 MX1 class.

Others to watch are Brisbane pro rider Robbie Marshall and Cairns' competitor Richie Evans, also a former Queensland titleholder.

Rockhampton's Mitchell Dark will compete in the 450 MX1 class. Allan Reinikka ROK180318amotox9

Clark said three locals would also be in the mix - Beau Dargel, Mitchell Dark and David Maloney.

"They will have the home track advantage but there's some stiff competition in that class. "They will be up against it but you can't rule them out.

"The critical thing with such a big field is the start.

"If you can get a good start you can possibly run away it if some of the better riders get buried in the pack.”

Clark said there was quality aplenty in the junior classes, with some of Australia's best among them.

"We are lucky to have some Australian junior champions in the Central Queensland region, including Brad West, Ty Jones and Levi Rogers.

"They will be frontrunners in their respective classes this weekend and are sure to put on a great display as they do every time they're racing.

"Middlemount's Cooper Downing will be running at the front in the 50cc class and should go close to winning it.”

Racing starts at 8am on Saturday and Sunday.

Spectator entry is $10 per carload.