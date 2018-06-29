State's league talent on show at youth carnival

Rockhampton's Jordan Moffitt in the grand final at last year's under-20 47th Battalion carnival at Webb Park.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Queensland's regional talent will be showcased at the inaugural QRL Central combined Under-18s and Under-20s 47th Battalion carnival in Gladstone this weekend.

In the first year of the new format, the carnival will incorporate the under-20s competition, hosted in Yeppoon for the past three years, with a new under-18s competition.

It is targeted at players who are not exposed to the statewide Mal Meninga Cup and Hasting Deering Colts elite competitions.

Teams from Rockhampton, Central Highlands, Gladstone, Bundaberg, Roma, South Burnett, Toowoomba and the Queensland Outback will compete, with under-18 and under-20 Central Crows teams selected at the end of the carnival to play South-East Queensland on July 28.

QRL Central Region manager Glenn Ottaway was looking forward to giving regional players an opportunity to play high-quality rep footy.

"We expect the playing standard at the carnival to be very high as many of the players are coming out of strong under-18 and under-20 competitions or in fact playing local A-grade in open age company,” Ottaway said.

Games start at 9am Saturday at Gladstone's Briffney Creek Fields and will conclude with the trophy and plate finals at 11am Sunday.

The Rockhampton teams are up against Queensland Outback in their opening fixtures, while Central Highlands plays South Burnett first up.