Women may be able to check a national domestic violence register soon to discover whether a partner has form, it's been revealed.

Attorney-General and Domestic Violence Prevention Minister Shannon Fentiman said governments were "actively looking at" a register that would reveal whether a person has had domestic violence orders brought against them in the past.

Ms Fentiman said the government wanted to look at "anything and everything" that would keep women safe and anticipated the Women's Safety and Justice task force, headed by Justice Margaret McMurdo, would be lobbied over such a scheme.

Queensland Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman addresses a rally for domestic violence victims in Brisbane last month. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

"It is something we're looking at, it is something that's been discussed by women's safety ministers at a national level," she told a breakfast hosted by Zonta on Wednesday.

"I'm sure it's something that will be discussed at the women's safety summit that's happening in July and I also think it's something we're up for discussing as part of the national plan to reduce violence against women and children.

"The next plan is due to be released in September.

"So please know we're actively looking at this."

Meanwhile, Ms Fentiman, Housing Minister Leeanne Enoch and Deputy Premier and Planning Minister Steven Miles will form a joint domestic and family violence advisory group so that service providers could talk to them directly on housing supply problems.

Ms Fentiman said she acknowledged there was a big problem when women who left violent homes could not find secure accommodation, with too many women and children ending up homeless.

She initially announced Ms Enoch would join her in that work, before telling the breakfast event she would also invite Mr Miles to join and "he can't say no now".

Originally published as States looking at national domestic violence register