Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

State’s mini-Budget plan revealed

by Jessica Marszalek
2nd Sep 2020 3:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The State Government will release its economic update next Monday, with the Treasurer and Premier expected to face a parliamentary grilling four days later.

Delivery of the Queensland Budget was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic update will be delivered instead, just eight weeks before Queenslanders are due to vote.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Treasurer Cameron Dick will take part in a mini-Budget estimates session on Friday week to take questions from Government and Opposition MPs on the update.

Mr Dick has already revealed Queensland's debt figure will reach $100.7 billion by June 2020, up from the $83.8 billion predicted in December, with half of that on the books of government-owned corporations.

The 2019-20 year ended with a $5.9 billion deficit instead of the $151 million surplus predicted in the Mid-Year Fiscal and Economic Review, and GST receipts have fallen by $2.5 billion over two years.

That's come as Queensland has seen a catastrophic fall in revenue of at least $6.5 billion over 2019-20 and 2020-21.

At the same time, it's spent $6 billion on COVID-19 health and economic initiatives.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fate of Canning St site rests on nearly $50M funding push

        Premium Content Fate of Canning St site rests on nearly $50M funding push

        News Bold plan to relocate TAFE facilities to northside and transform Allenstown campus into residential and health hub.

        • 2nd Sep 2020 3:16 PM
        Drug affected teen crashed mum’s car

        Premium Content Drug affected teen crashed mum’s car

        Crime P-plater Eliza Mary Molloy drove the vehicle into a tree on a Yeppoon median...

        Lucky escape for drivers after head-on crash on Bruce Hwy

        Premium Content Lucky escape for drivers after head-on crash on Bruce Hwy

        News Emergency services respond to the crash scene.

        Popular CQ tourist attraction on the hunt for new meat

        Premium Content Popular CQ tourist attraction on the hunt for new meat

        Careers Are you brave enough to go head-to-head with one of the world’s most feared...